National Homebuilder Continues Florida Expansion with North Central Florida Entrance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Announcing 3 new communities from Century Complete, national leader in online homebuying

PR Newswire

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce its Century Complete brand is expanding its footprint in Florida with a move into the Gainesville market. A hub for education, medicine, business and culture in the North Florida region, the Gainesville area also provides outdoor enthusiasts with a multitude of nearby state parks—offering options for fishing, hiking, biking and camping. In addition, downtown Gainesville boasts a variety of cultural options, such as the Hippodrome Theatre, Florida Museum of Natural History and Harn Museum of Art.

As the national leader in online homebuying, Century Complete is bringing its streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process—making it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online—to three new communities in the area, in the cities of High Springs, Lake City and Live Oak. Each community offers an attractive lineup of single-family homes, boasting contemporary open-concept layouts with up to 2,014 square feet, and offering popular included features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more. Pricing starts from the low $200s.

Learn more and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GainesvilleCMP.

"We're very excited to bring Century Complete to the Gainesville area, a growing market where our beautiful yet attainable new homes—and innovative online purchase process—will give aspiring new homeowners great options to choose from," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "It's a great time for prospective buyers to join our interest lists on the website and get in on the ground floor."

Covington_B1_elev_DSK.jpg

Essex_B1_elev_DSK.jpg

Carlisle_A1_elev_DSK.jpg

NOW SELLING:

Reserve at Jewel Lake | Lake City, FL
From the mid $200s

  • Single-family homes (43 homesites)
  • Single-story floor plans
  • 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,776 square feet

This private gated community offers an idyllic setting next to a lake, featuring a boardwalk and fishing dock. Residents will also enjoy close proximity to I-75 and I-10, offering fast access to regional amenities and a convenient location between Gainesville and Jacksonville.

Deer Lake Preserve | Live Oak, FL
From the low $200s

  • Single-family homes (30 homesites)
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 4 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,014 square feet

Conveniently located just off I-10—and only 20 minutes from I-75—this community offers 1-acre wooded lots with prime access to surrounding areas and amenities. Residents also benefit from abundant outdoor recreation and beauty at popular attractions like the nearby Suwannee River State Park.

COMING SOON:
Laurel Pointe| High Springs, FL
From the mid $200s

  • Single-family homes (21 homesites)
  • Single-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,776 square feet

Just 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, this community offers a prime location in High Springs, exuding laid-back Florida charm with boutique shops, cafes, and quick access to multiple natural springs.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS COMING SOON!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home at any of our North Florida communities, details about Sales Studios in the Gainesville area will be announced in the near future.

Call 352-678-6630 for more information.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA10680&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-homebuilder-continues-florida-expansion-with-north-central-florida-entrance-301446919.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10680&Transmission_Id=202112161444PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10680&DateId=20211216
