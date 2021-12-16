Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Recognized For Making Progress to Advance Women in Leadership Roles Despite Pandemic Challenges

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Recognized For Making Progress to Advance Women in Leadership Roles Despite Pandemic Challenges

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

In its fifth consecutive year as a "Catalyst CEO Champions for Change" company, Genpact continues to outpace global peers in its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiger" Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has been recognized by Catalyst, a global non-profit organization helping companies build workplaces that work for women, for Genpact's continued progress in advancing women into all levels of leadership. Catalyst's latest report highlights the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change who are making tangible progress in advancing women's leadership despite the disproportionate impact from the pandemic on women's representation in the workforce.

Genpact_Logo.jpg

"We applaud Tiger Tyagarajan and Genpact, along with the other Catalyst Champion CEOs and their organizations, for their continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives through the challenges of the pandemic," said Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO, Catalyst. "It's critical that we continue to develop the leadership pipeline for women, particularly women of color, if we're going to see significant gains to build equitable and inclusive workplaces for women."

The Catalyst report, Prioritizing Equity at a Pivotal Moment: The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, indicates that the 70+ Champion CEOs have doubled down on efforts to advance women in the workforce despite the challenges of the pandemic, and highlights that Champion companies, representing more than 11 million employees and more than $3 trillion in combined global revenue, are outpacing their peers in women representation across the leadership pipeline. Findings on female representation include:

  • Executives – Champion companies: 27.9% vs. global companies: 23.0%
  • Boards of directors – Champion companies: 32.2% vs. Fortune 500 companies: 26.5%
  • Women board members identifying with underrepresented ethnic or racial groups – Champion companies: 7.5% vs. Fortune 500 companies: 5.7 %

The report finds that globally, men's employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while women's employment is expected to still be about 13 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.1

"The pandemic's impact on women in the workforce has been detrimental, and it is incumbent on organizations and leaders to champion a gender-responsive workforce recovery with more rigor than ever before, to ensure we don't erase decades of progress," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "At Genpact, gender diversity is a continuous journey that is core to our business strategy. We believe that having a diverse, inclusive environment where employees can thrive is critical to our competitive advantage. It spurs innovation to help us better serve our stakeholders around the world including clients, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we live and operate."

Tyagarajan serves on the board of directors at Catalyst, and is a founding supporter of the U.S. chapter of the 30% Club, a global campaign focused on increasing gender diversity at board and executive-committee levels. Genpact has been aggressively committed to advancing women into leadership roles for over 15 years. The company has made strides to reach its vision of having a 50% gender-diverse workforce globally, reporting 41% global gender diversity in 2021.

Genpact's diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment includes a broad range of ongoing programs designed to attract, retain, and support women professionals at every stage of their career. This includes building the next generation of female leaders through its Women's Leadership Program, designed in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing; its cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club, and its Women in Genpact network, an employee resource group.

Genpact's commitment to gender diversity is evidenced by recent honors, including being named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List, as well as being named one of the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in India by Avtar and Working Mother.

1 Source: Policy brief: Building forward fairer: Women's rights to work and at work at the core of the Covid-19 recovery

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – Global
+1 718-561-9843
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY10426&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-ceo-tiger-tyagarajan-recognized-for-making-progress-to-advance-women-in-leadership-roles-despite-pandemic-challenges-301446882.html

SOURCE Genpact

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10426&Transmission_Id=202112161400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10426&DateId=20211216
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment