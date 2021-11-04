Primecap Odyssey Funds' 2021 Annual Letter to Shareholders

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund, PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund, and PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund produced total returns of +45.44%, +41.97%, and +35.53%, respectively. The unmanaged S&P 500 Index produced a total return of +42.91% during the period. Sector allocation generally detracted from results relative to the S&P 500, while the impact from stock selection varied widely by Fund.

The fiscal year featured a steady rise in the equity markets alongside an uneven economic recov-ery. U.S. indices continued their aggressive upswing – the S&P 500 doubled from its March 2020 low to its fiscal year-end record high – as last year’s initial bounce, powered primarily by Big Tech and other pandemic beneficiaries, yielded to broader cyclical strength. Oil prices and interest rates rebounded during the fiscal year, ushering the energy (+111%) and financials (+72%) sectors sharply higher. Meanwhile, more defensive sectors, such as consumer staples (+19%) and utilities (+11%), lagged the market but still registered gains.

The improvement in underlying economic activity was less uniform. Following last winter’s alarm-ing scourge, when the country retrenched amid several thousand daily Covid-related deaths, our springtime reopening signaled a robust economic renewal. More than 150 million Americans achieved ‘fully vaccinated’ status by mid-year, and daily deaths plummeted more than 90 percent. The Federal Reserve in June forecasted 7 percent real GDP growth for 2021, an annual growth rate not seen since 1984.

But the euphoria was short-lived. The highly transmissible Delta variant surfaced, powering yet another wave of infection. Meanwhile, abundant monetary-fiscal stimulus collided with fragile supply chains, inducing worrisome inflation. The recovery’s momentum thus stalled somewhat – the Federal Reserve now estimates less than 6 percent real GDP growth for 2021. Despite this economic stumble, the equity market, which briefly ceded ground in September, promptly returned to peak levels by October.

In this environment, the Funds rose significantly in absolute terms but managed only a mixed relative report card. Last year’s major themes largely reversed – value and small-capitalization stocks outpaced growth and large-cap stocks this year, respectively, while the performance of the energy and financials sectors flipped from worst to first. This market context was particularly amenable to the Stock Fund, where strong selection delivered robust returns.

But the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds, facing a less forgiving climate, trailed the bench-mark. These Funds’ outsized biotechnology ownership (more than 15 percent of each Fund’s average assets versus less than 2 percent of the S&P 500 Index), a driver of long-term out-performance, instead pressured results this year. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index logged an unexceptional +22% gain, implying a biotechnology-specific allocation headwind of several hun-dred basis points per Fund. Compounding this pain, several key positions underperformed.

The Funds have nonetheless maintained their health care sector overweight positions, and recent weakness has only strengthened our conviction in these holdings’ long-term prospects. Each of the Funds also held an overweight position in the industrials sector and an underweight position in the energy, real estate, consumer staples, communication services, materials, and utilities sec-tors. Within the information technology, consumer discretionary, and financials sectors, position-ing varied by Fund. The Stock Fund maintained a modest underweight in information technology and consumer discretionary, but an overweight in financials; the Growth Fund held an underweight position in information technology and financials, but a slight overweight posi-tion in consumer discretionary. And the Aggressive Growth Fund featured overweight positions in information technology and consumer discretionary, but a substantial underweight position in financials.

A more detailed discussion of the results of each PRIMECAP Odyssey Fund follows.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Stock Fund’s total return of +45.44% exceeded the S&P 500’s total return of +42.91%. Relative to the S&P 500, favorable stock selection drove the outperformance, while sector allocation acted as a partial offset.

All three Odyssey Funds faced multiple allocation headwinds: an underweight position in the energy sector (1% of average Stock Fund assets versus 3% for the index), which more than doubled (+111%) during the period after nearly halving the previous year; an overweight position (23% versus 13%) in health care (+34%); and a substantial drag from a small cash position. Likewise, across all three Funds, limited exposure to the two worst-performing sectors, utilities (+11%) and consumer staples (+19%), provided a partial offset. The Stock Fund’s financials overweight position (13% versus 11%), which contrasts with its Odyssey Fund peers’ under-weight positions, served as an additional mitigant.

And this financials exposure proved even more beneficial at the individual stock level, where many of last year’s laggards registered healthy results. Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial) (+142%), Bank of America ( BAC, Financial) (+106%), and JPMorgan Chase ( JPM, Financial) (+78%) led the big banks’ outperformance; all three finished the period as Top 10 Fund holdings. Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) (+102%) and Discover Financial Services ( DFS, Financial) (+78%) also tallied significant gains.

Stock selection elsewhere was also broadly favorable. Within information technology, the Fund’s differentiated exposure to semiconductors and technology hardware companies, including Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) (+133%), NetApp ( NTAP, Financial) (+109%), and KLA Corporation ( KLAC, Financial) (+92%), more than offset a disappointing year from Ericsson ( ERIC, Financial) (-2%) and inadequate exposure to NVIDIA ( NVDA, Financial) (+104%) and bell-wether Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) (+65%). Within materials, our position in lithium producer Albemarle ( ALB, Financial) (+171%) nearly tripled as vehicle electrification trends accelerated. And within industrials, where selection was more neutral, strength in Airbus ( XPAR:AIR, Financial) (+76%) and AECOM ( ACM, Financial) (+53%) countered weakness in FedEx ( FDX, Financial) (-8%), whose earnings outlook succumbed to elevated cost inflation.

Health care was the lone weak spot. The Fund’s largest holding, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (LLY) (+99%), had a stellar year, including achieving Breakthrough Therapy designation for its blockbuster-potential Alzheimer’s drug. But this performance failed to compensate for substantial relative weakness in several biopharmaceutical peers, most notably Amgen (AMGN) (-2%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (+3%), Biogen (BIIB) (+6%), and Astrazeneca (AZN) (+28%).

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 29.8% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/21 Total Portfolio* Eli Lilly and Company 5.1 Astrazeneca PLC – ADR 3.7 Microsoft Corporation 3.4 AECOM 3.2 Siemens AG 2.7 Sony Group Corporation – ADR 2.6 JP Morgan Chase & Co. 2.4 Wells Fargo & Company 2.4 Bank of America Corporation 2.2 KLA Corporation 2.1 Total % of Portfolio 29.8

The percentage is calculated by using the ending market value of the security divided by the ending market value of the total investments of the Fund. The Top 10 Holdings are subject to change.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Growth Fund returned +41.97%, slightly trailing both the S&P 500’s +42.91% total return and the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s total return of +43.21%. Favorable stock selection roughly offset unfavorable sector allocation relative to the S&P 500.

Sector allocation was somewhat worse than that of the Stock Fund due in large part to the Growth Fund’s lesser exposure to financials (9% of average assets) and greater allocation to health care (30%). This was only partially offset by the Growth Fund’s higher exposure to energy (2%), which served to reduce that sector’s headwind.

Stock selection was again favorable overall. 3D printing company Stratasys (SSYS) (+147%) and cybersecurity solutions company BlackBerry (BB) (+141%), two information technology stocks that rode the meme-stock roller coaster at times, finished the year at much higher levels; their gains more than compensated for underperformance from Splunk (SPLK) (-17%). Within consumer discretionary, despite a large position in Tesla (+187%) that notched dramatic gains ahead of its December index inclusion, the Growth Fund’s significant stake in Alibaba (BABA) (-46%), which suffered under increased Chinese regulatory scrutiny, provided a complete offset. And in health care, where the Fund’s portfolio (+20%) badly lagged the benchmark (+34%), several additional biotechnology stocks faced company-specific challenges. FibroGen (FGEN) (-71%) experienced both clinical missteps and regu-latory setbacks, while Epizyme (EPZM) (-66%) missed expectations with the anemic launch of its new oncology drug. Seagen (SGEN) (+6%), BioMarin (BMRN) (+6%), and BeiGene (BGNE) (+21%) also underperformed.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 26.2% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/21 Total Portfolio* Eli Lilly and Company 4.0 Alphabet Inc. Class A & Class C 3.5 AECOM 2.6 BeiGene, Ltd. – ADR 2.5 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.5 Biogen Inc. 2.3 Tesla Inc. 2.3 Splunk Inc. 2.2 Microsoft Corporation 2.2 Micron Technology, Inc. 2.1 Total % of Portfolio 26.2

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s total return of +35.53% trailed both the S&P 500’s total return of +42.91% and the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s total return of +39.43%. Both sector allocation and stock selection detracted from results relative to the S&P 500.

The Aggressive Growth Fund faced the greatest sector allocation headwind of the Odyssey Funds, a function of less exposure to the year’s two best-performing sectors, energy (less than one-half percent of average assets) and financials (5%). The Fund also delivered unfavorable stock selection results, a notable departure from the Stock and Growth Funds’ positive performances.

Stock selection was quite positive within information technology. In addition to contributions from BlackBerry (+141%) and NetApp (+109%), the Aggressive Growth Fund also benefited from several differentiated positions, including HubSpot (HUBS) (+179%), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) (+149%), MaxLinear (MXL) (+138%), and Wolfspeed (WOLF) (+89%). Weakness in both Splunk (-17%) and Universal Display (OLED) (-7%) provided a partial offset. Selection also provided a net benefit in consumer discretionary, as an even larger Tesla (TSLA) position, alongside Chinese electric vehicle pro-ducer Xpeng (XPEV) (+141%), were sufficient to overcome a sizable Alibaba stake and a decline in education technology company Chegg (CHGG) (-19%).

The story was quite different in financials and health care. MarketAxess (MKTX) (-24%), a source of strength last year, reversed course and weighed heavily on results; in addition, far less exposure to the big banks proved detrimental to the Fund. And in health care, the Fund’s biotechnology-skewed portfolio created an insurmountable sector headwind. In addition to familiar weakness in FibroGen, Epizyme, Biogen, and Seagen, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s larger stakes in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) (-46%) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) (-4%) exacerbated the portfolio’s under-performance. This collective deficit swamped the Fund’s positive contribution from BioNTech (BNTX) (+227%), which soared as its mRNA-based Covid vaccine gained traction globally.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 28.4% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/21 Total Portfolio* BioNTech SE – ADR 3.9 Tesla Inc. 3.5 Sony Group Corporation – ADR 3.5 Micron Technology, Inc. 2.8 Seagen, Inc. 2.6 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.5 Splunk Inc. 2.5 Eli Lilly and Company 2.5 Alphabet Inc. Class A & Class C 2.3 BeiGene, Ltd. – ADR 2.3 Total % of Portfolio 28.4

Outlook

Our view on U.S. equities overall remains conflicted. Importantly, we continue to view equities as relatively attractive compared to conventional alternatives. However, we still assess inflation as an underappreciated risk. Treasury yields jumped during the period (the 10-year Treasury yield increased from 0.9% to 1.6%) but remain historically low. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate, a market-based gauge of inflation expectations, finished the period higher than year-ago levels (2.5% versus 1.7%), but a mid-2 percent reading is hardly a distress signal. The market’s apparent complacency reflects the Federal Reserve’s ongoing characterization of inflation as a “transitory” phenomenon, even as price increases have persisted.

The market has thus managed to preserve its elevated valuation; the S&P 500 Index traded at a 20.9x P/E valuation on 2022 estimated earnings at period-end. This valuation metric has stabi-lized somewhat, with more recent index advances only modestly outpacing the upward revisions to estimated earnings. But absolute valuation levels are historically expensive. Coupled with stub-bornly high inflation readings, this dynamic necessarily tempers our outlook.

And today’s macroeconomic uncertainty has a geopolitical complement in China’s increasingly strident posture. Ahead of Xi Jinping’s anticipated transition from two-term President to indef-inite Chairman, U.S.-China relations have unambiguously soured. As just one example, China’s assertive behavior towards Taiwan of late has generated rare bipartisan antagonism. China’s rise as a global superpower has been a multi-decade development, and, unsurprisingly, dozens of Fund holdings have business links to the country. But from an investment perspective, the latest Sino-American tension has upped the proverbial ante for such ties.

Despite these twin top-down concerns, however, as bottom-up analysts we believe the Funds own individual stocks whose share prices underestimate our assessment of long-term value – even companies in obvious proximity to such risk factors. Alibaba is one such example; the stock’s abrupt descent (-46%) in an escalating market was a substantial relative blow for both the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds, as the company became a posterchild for China’s increased scru-tiny of private enterprise. Despite the painful equity reset, Alibaba’s underlying Asia-centric busi-nesses continue to grow rapidly. The so-called “Amazon of China” sports a comparably large vision and addressable market as its American peer, and yet the company finished the year at less than one-quarter of Amazon’s valuation (0.4 trillion-dollar enterprise value versus 1.8) and one-third its multiple (16x P/E versus 50x).

China’s ongoing pivot weighed on other stocks, too. Neither search engine Baidu (+22%) nor oncology biotech BeiGene (+21%) were in China’s crosshairs, but both key holdings suffered as collateral damage. And Intel (+14%), a sizable Stock Fund position, also underperformed, though perhaps paradoxically. The threat of regional hostility should boost Intel’s strategic value as the only leading-edge semiconductor manufacturer outside of Asia – The Computer Inside the West-ern world, in Intel sloganeering. Regardless, these geopolitical considerations are secondary to our belief in Intel’s vast inherent potential. Our thesis imagines a reinvigorated Intel reclaiming its technological leadership in advanced processor manufacturing – a deeply contrarian conviction for a company trading as a bygone champion at just 13x P/E.

Finally, as previously noted, the Funds’ biotechnology holdings detracted from results. This weakness included sluggish performances from several bellwethers, plus a few significant declines tied to clinical setbacks or botched drug launches. As long-time biotechnology owners, we carry ample scars from volatile industry performance, with extreme stock-specific moves a routine fea-ture. In this instance, several independent events went against the Funds, a rare confluence of bad news. Notwithstanding the recent pain, we are undeterred; we continue to view the industry as a highly attractive source of long-term value creation.

Covid’s unwelcome impact has been more devastating and lasting than we first contemplated. And yet the core of our original conviction has sustained: normalcy will ultimately return. The contours of society have no doubt forever shifted, but society’s underlying purpose – our collec-tive humanity – endures. As Covid evolves from pandemic to endemic, we believe this collective humanity, briefly obscured by both virus and fiat, will flourish once more, and our portfolio con-tinues to be positioned for this eventuality.

Sincerely,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company

November 4, 2021

