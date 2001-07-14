Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DoubleVerify to Host Analyst and Investor Day in New York on February 25, 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will hold its analyst and investor day on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, and is expected to conclude by approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Members of DV’s senior leadership team will deliver a series of presentations detailing the company’s vision, market opportunities, growth strategies, product innovation and long-term financial objectives. The presentation program will also feature demonstrations showcasing DV’s new product initiatives.

The event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of DV's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.doubleverify.com%2F. As space for the event is limited, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact DoubleVerify Investor Relations at [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

