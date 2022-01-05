Logo
Ouster to Showcase DF and OS Series Digital Lidar at CES Las Vegas 2022

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today its participation at CES Las Vegas 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006109/en/

Copy_of_CES_2022_Ouster_Media_Invite.jpg

Ouster at CES Las Vegas 2022 in LVCC West Hall, Booth 3843 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ouster will showcase its recently unveiled DF series solid-state lidar sensors for high-volume automotive production programs, including its breakthrough long-range sensor for highway autonomy and collision avoidance. The Company will also exhibit its OS series scanning lidar powered by its new L2X chip in simulated fog, rain, and vibration test conditions to demonstrate performance, reliability, and durability in inclement weather and challenging operational environments.

In addition, Ouster will feature select automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure customer applications that improve safety and increase efficiency while driving cost savings for customers. The booth will also feature key perception software and integration partner solutions.

CES Las Vegas 2022
Date: January 5, 2022 to January 8, 2022
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center Tech East, West Hall – Booth #3843

To schedule a meeting with Ouster management, email [email protected] or [email protected]. To schedule a meeting with Ouster sales, email [email protected].

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006109/en/

