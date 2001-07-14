Logo
Nucleus Research Names Domo a Company to Watch in 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Domo+%28Nasdaq%3A+DOMO%29 announced today it has been named to Nucleus Research’s Hot Companies to Watch in 2022 list. Nucleus selected its honorees for high performance in recent years and decisive movement towards driving customer value amid an uncertain work landscape. This year, Domo was recognized by Nucleus for its significant enterprise adoption, ease of embedding advanced capabilities and the comprehensive, end-to-end nature of the company's modern BI platform as it spans the full data pipeline.

A global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services, Nucleus considered each vendor's current market position and their potential for impressive growth, justifying inclusion based on the vendor's momentum and recent successes. Some vendors on the list typify innovative approaches or new applications of technology, while others are delivering novel technology capabilities to customers and seeking to unseat incumbent solutions.

“Helping customers leverage their data to modernize the way business is managed drives our entire organization each and every day,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Being named to Nucleus’ 2022 Hot Companies to Watch list helps recognize Domo’s ability to put data to work in new ways across organizations, at unmatched speed and scale, to deliver extraordinary value.”

For a complimentary copy of Nucleus’ full Hot Companies to Watch in 2022 report, visit here.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005928r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005928/en/

