AlloVir Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer Augustin Melian

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR) today announced that Augustin Melian, MD, Chief Medical Officer, has decided to leave the company at the end of this year. Although officially leaving the company, Dr. Melian has agreed to work with AlloVir in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

Dr. Melian joined AlloVir in March 2019 and under his leadership, the company has advanced its lead product posoleucel into Phase 3 clinical development and shaped the clinical development programs for its investigational therapies targeting respiratory viruses.

“Over the last two and half years, Tino has been instrumental in expanding and advancing our pipeline of virus-specific T cells. I’m very grateful for his contributions, which have helped establish AlloVir as a leader in this field and position us well for our next stage of growth,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Chief Executive Officer, AlloVir.

Richard Riese, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, will continue to lead the company’s clinical development programs, including oversight of the Phase 3 studies for posoleucel.

