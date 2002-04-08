SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation ( TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, recently commemorated the opening of their 50th nationwide clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration at the newest location in Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California.



Chief Operations Officer Daniel Virnich, MD, MBA, welcomed guests with remarks detailing TOI’s mission of offering comprehensive, personalized cancer care in the local community. TOI physician and Medical Director Dr. Phillip Saunders also spoke about how TOI is uniquely positioned to provide patient-centric care.

“We are honored to open our 50th location in Hillcrest and bring TOI’s state-of-the-art oncology care to new communities across the country,” stated Dr. Virnich. Dr. Saunders added “At TOI, each patient receives tailored, innovative treatments administered with the utmost compassion and concern. We look forward to welcoming the residents of San Diego County to our newest location.”

Founded in 2007, TOI is one of the largest value-based oncology practices in the U.S., taking accountability for both the quality of outcomes as well as the medical costs associated with a population of more than 1.5 million patients. They offer a diverse set of cutting-edge resources including:

A leading clinical research program offering patients access to more than 130 clinical trials.

Comprehensive dispensary services to offer convenience and savings to patients receiving oral chemotherapeutics.

A care management program which helps patients navigate a complex health care system.

A state-of-the-art website with educational resources, scheduling capabilities, and a convenient patient portal.

“Our patient-centric model improves patient satisfaction and quality of life, ultimately reducing the financial burden on both patients and the broader healthcare system through lower drug costs, reduced hospitalizations, and appropriate incorporation of end-of-life care,” added Dr. Virnich. “This milestone brings us one step closer to expanding this innovative model across the country.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation ( TOI, Financial) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, the expectation that the Company’s common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq, and the anticipated benefits of the business combination. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of DFP and The Oncology Institute and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of DFP and The Oncology Institute. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which The Oncology Institute may become a party or governmental investigations to which The Oncology Institute may become subject that could interrupt or limit The Oncology Institute’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in The Oncology Institute’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the risk that any required regulatory approvals could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the business combination; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on the combined company’s business; those factors discussed in the documents of DFP or TOI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither DFP nor The Oncology Institute presently know or that DFP and The Oncology Institute currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect DFP’s and The Oncology Institute’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. DFP and The Oncology Institute anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause DFP’s and The Oncology Institute’s assessments to change. DFP and The Oncology Institute do not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing DFP’s and The Oncology Institute’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

