UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on January 31, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 10, 2022. The January 31, 2022 dividend will be the 197th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3925 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on January 31, 2022 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of January 10, 2022.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 56,325 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

