Global Cord Blood Corporation Announces Rejection of Alternate Ocean Proposal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") decided to reject the non-binding proposal letter ("Alternate Ocean Proposal") from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited ("Alternate Ocean") received by the Board dated March 2, 2021, pursuant to which Alternate Ocean proposed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$5.00 per ordinary share in cash, based on the recommendation from a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee and the Board believe such proposal in its original form fails to properly reflect the value of the Company and maximize shareholder value.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "can", "continue", "could", "estimates", "intends", "may", "plans", "potential", "predict", "should" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is not intended to project future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company expectations are as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date this press release is issued to conform these statements to actual results, unless required by law.

favicon.png?sn=CN09756&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cord-blood-corporation-announces-rejection-of-alternate-ocean-proposal-301446166.html

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation

