Michael Stern Joins Lindsay Corporation as Innovation Advisor

Industry expert will help guide the company's commitment to customer-first innovation and sustainability through technology.

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced Michael (Mike) Stern, former Head of The Climate Corporation and Digital Farming for the Crop Science division of Bayer, has joined the company as an innovation advisor. Stern will serve as a direct advisor to Lindsay's President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Wood, providing input on Lindsay's technology product portfolio, product marketing and development, mergers and acquisitions and industry partnerships.

Michael Stern joins Lindsay Corporation as Innovation Advisor

"We are extremely pleased to have someone with Mike's industry experience and vision join our team," said Wood. "Our focus on customer-first innovation requires strong industry partnerships that differentiate our technology platforms and create unique value for our customers. Mike has a long history of success in these areas, and he will be a tremendous source of inspiration and insights for me and our team."

In his role at Bayer, Stern led a team that developed digital tools rooted in data science and data analytics to transform farming by helping growers make more informed decisions to optimize productivity and simplify their operations.

Prior to his time at Bayer, Stern was Chief Executive Officer of The Climate Corporation and a member of Monsanto's Executive Team, and formerly led Monsanto's Seed, Trait and Crop Protection businesses in the Americas.

"I have a passion for helping the world's farmers utilize technologies to feed a growing population while minimizing the impact on the environment and Lindsay is sharply focused on developing solutions that support sustainable growing practices," said Stern. "I'm honored and excited to join Lindsay in its commitment to driving innovation to achieve this goal."

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

SOURCE Lindsay Corporation

