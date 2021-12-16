CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRISTOPHER DOMINELLO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRISTOPHER DOMINELLO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PENN VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021

PENN VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), announced that the board of directors has appointed Christopher Dominello as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Lance Funston will remain as Chairman of the Board. The board of directors also decided to end the engagement with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

Lance Funston, Chairman of the Board stated, "After discussions with interested financial and strategic investors, it was clear that the Company could achieve better future value for our shareholders by waiting at this time, while working diligently to both grow sales and lower expenses. I am confident that under the leadership of Chris Dominello the Company will be able to achieve both objectives."

Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer stated, "I look forward to working to increase shareholder value in this challenging environment and build off the successes that Lance has achieved. CCA has good brands, and we will look to expand our platform."

Prior to joining CCA Industries, Christopher Dominello had served as President and CEO of Ducere Pharma, LLC., where he successfully revitalized iconic brands to include Doan's®, Bufferin®, and Cruex®. Within two years, he progressed to more than 40,000 points of distribution across the portfolio and increasing organic sales by 170%. His strategy led to Ducere's acquisition, providing investors with a 200% ROI. Before joining Ducere, Dominello held executive level positions at both Ultimark Products and Nutrisystem Inc. At Ultimark, as CEO, he helped raise $15.0M+ in Private Placement to further the company's acquisition goal, leading to four acquisitions within his first year (including Prell® Shampoo, Denorex® Shampoo, and others). He also increased revenue by 200% for the company's garden division by securing placement at The Home Depot. During his eight-year tenure at Nutrisystem, Dominello successfully launched the brand internationally, and was a key member of the executive team that brought sales from $20M to $778M. Prior to that Dominello worked for Arthur Andersen in their Enterprise Division focusing on startups and turnarounds. Dominello received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. He also served as Captain in the United States Air Force where he received the USAF Commendation Medal for preparing to support wartime contingency operations.

About CCA Industries, Inc.
CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and two newly acquired brands, "Hair Off" and "Solar Sense".

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

favicon.png?sn=CG10944&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cca-industries-inc-announces-appointment-of-christopher-dominello-as-chief-executive-officer-301447010.html

SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10944&Transmission_Id=202112161638PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10944&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment