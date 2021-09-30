Logo
First Command Bank Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Command Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Bank. As of 2021Q3, First Command Bank owns 453 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Bank
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,922,273 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.86%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 216,674 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.37%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 846,296 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.38%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 723,602 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.83%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 409,117 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.50%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First Command Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 719,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lennox International Inc (LII)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97. The stock is now traded at around $324.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.85, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $106.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 409,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $99.84 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 83.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $209.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Command Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.36%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $234.37, with an estimated average price of $228.04. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

First Command Bank added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 302.83%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $98.39, with an estimated average price of $95.25.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Bank. Also check out:

1. First Command Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Bank keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
