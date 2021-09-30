First Command Bank Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

New Purchases: IAU, BSCN, BND, LII, BSCS, BSCR, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, XEL, BSCT, BSCU, DFUS, DFAX, DRIV, VT, ARKK, VSTO, SPLK, ASPN, PAYX, AEE, BTI, NOK, NRG, MMC, KSU, INTU, PFC, FRT, DBD, CCI, OGN, DFAU, BLK, BBY, ASH, NANR, SBIO, PLD, ES, O, SNY, STT, ZION, SPXX, TMUS, NTIC, ALE, PVH, ASIX, VVV, ADNT, HWM, JHG, BTBT, BSTZ, GTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Bank. As of 2021Q3, First Command Bank owns 453 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,922,273 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 216,674 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.37% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 846,296 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.38% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 723,602 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.83% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 409,117 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.50%

First Command Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 719,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97. The stock is now traded at around $324.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.85, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $106.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 409,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $99.84 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 83.58%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $209.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.36%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $234.37, with an estimated average price of $228.04. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 302.83%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $98.39, with an estimated average price of $95.25.

First Command Bank sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02.