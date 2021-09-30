Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, QCOM, PFE, CRM, TMO, RSG, SBAC, CWAN,
- Added Positions: PEP, WMT, PG, JPM, BRK.B, WFC, PNC, DIS, EOG, ROST, PXD, JNJ, NFLX, V, FITB, SLB, NSC, CMCSA, AVGO, RTX, PYPL, AMD, IQV, J,
- Reduced Positions: HON, LOW, FB, APO, AMZN, UNP, COST, MSFT, ADBE, EL, ATVI, ORCL, XOM, SCHW, DHR, MCD, FFIV, BKNG, HUM, TGT, INTC, DGX, NXPI, HD, NEE, JEF, AAPL, CVX, ABT, UNH,
- Sold Out: GOOG, TXN, ZBH, MRK, TMUS, BLK, BAC, HWM,
For the details of AB Select US Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+select+us+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AB Select US Equity Portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,208 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,680 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,270 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,105 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 19,067 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2888.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 49,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $661.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 608.68%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 371.12%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 29,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 41,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 27,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $300.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 110.36%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of AB Select US Equity Portfolio. Also check out:
1. AB Select US Equity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB Select US Equity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB Select US Equity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB Select US Equity Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment