Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Cap Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ab Cap Fund, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,208 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,680 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,270 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,105 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 19,067 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2888.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 49,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $661.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 608.68%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 371.12%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 29,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 41,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 27,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $300.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 110.36%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.