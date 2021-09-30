AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Deere, Sells Zendesk Inc, Xylem Inc

New Purchases: BDX, DE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Deere, sells Zendesk Inc, Xylem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio owns 49 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 8,242 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 16,894 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 8,138 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 19,842 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 6,075 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $257.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $348.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.