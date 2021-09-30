AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Deere, Sells Zendesk Inc, Xylem Inc

- New Purchases: BDX, DE,
- Reduced Positions: LH, BIO, XYL, APTV, SIVB, DHR, MSCI, WM, TREX, NKE, MSI, MSFT, FLEX, PYPL, ICE, AFL, V, STE, AAPL, ADBE, ROK, NXPI, PHG, BRKR, LITE, NEE, HD, BLD, ALC, VWDRY, SBAC, TEL, HXL, CIEN, AWK, MPWR, MMS, KEYS, SQ, ANSS, UNH, TTEK, PG, WOLF, TWLO, COIN,
- Sold Out: ZEN,
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 8,242 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 16,894 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 8,138 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 19,842 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 6,075 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $257.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $348.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.
