MedMen Brings Legendary California Brand Jungle Boys to Shelves

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced it will carry Jungle Boys – the iconic LA-based growers collective known for growing premium cultivars selected through a rigorous pheno-hunting process – to MedMen dispensaries across California. Beginning December 17, Jungle Boys will be available at all California MedMen locations.

“Being one of California’s most deeply-rooted and well-respected cannabis collectives, Jungle Boys are the gold standard when it comes to pheno-hunting methods, proven cultivation techniques, and award-winning strains – and it’s an absolute honor to feature their products on MedMen shelves,” said Tyson Rossi, SVP of Product & Revenue, MedMen. “We’re always searching for best-in-class cannabis products and we’re proud to continue building our inventory with products of the highest quality.”

MedMen will stock a wide range of Jungle Boys products, including the brand’s popular Lemon Mints, Purple Sunset, WiFi Mints, Hansolo, Jungle Mints, Motor Breath and Gator Breath strains.

This latest portfolio expansion is a testament to MedMen’s new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to trusted, high-quality products and unparalleled service. MedMen’s full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the Company’s proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medmen.com%2Fstores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

