Thecla Sweeney to Join the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands International

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Thecla Sweeney to Join the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands International

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Thecla Sweeney is joining the RBI Board of Directors as an independent member effective January 1, 2022.

Restaurant_Brands_International_Inc__Thecla_Sweeney_to_Join_the.jpg

Ms. Sweeney is currently Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer for Motion LP, a privately-held provider of complex mobility and accessibility solutions in Canada, and Operating Partner for Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., a private equity firm, both based in Toronto, Ontario. She has held the position with Motion LP since April 2018 and has been with Birch Hill since April 2004, with a number of positions of increasing responsibility prior to beginning her current Operating Partner role in November 2020. Prior to joining Birch Hill, Ms. Sweeney worked in busines development for Regional Airlines Holdings Inc. and was a consultant for Bain & Company. She serves on the board of directors of Motion LP, Mastermind LP, a privately-held specialty toy retailer, since 2010 and FlexNetworks LP, a privately-held telecom business, since 2019. From 2012 to 2017, she served on the board of Sleep Country Canada, a specialty retailer of mattresses and accessories.

Ms. Sweeney will fill the vacancy created when Carlos Sicupira retires from the RBI Board effective December 31, 2021 following over a decade of dedicated service.

"We are fortunate to add Thecla to our Board of Directors and will benefit from her extensive experience in Canadian retail, human resources and compensation, logistics and distribution and managing government and regulatory issues," said Daniel Schwartz, Co-Chair of the RBI Board. "We deeply value diversity of thought and experience, and I look forward to working with Thecla in her new role," added Jose Cil, CEO of RBI.

"We want to thank Carlos for his immeasurable advice, support and service to our brands over the years, including his time on our Board of Directors since 2010. He is a valued partner and friend and has played an important role shaping the company, including our long-term compensation philosophy and attracting new talent to our Board as part of our nominating and corporate governance committee," said Alex Behring, Co-Chair of the RBI Board.

"It's an honour to join the RBI Board of Directors and advise this great management team as they work to build the most loved restaurant brands in the world," said Thecla Sweeney.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES® and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

favicon.png?sn=TO10822&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thecla-sweeney-to-join-the-board-of-directors-of-restaurant-brands-international-301446987.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO10822&Transmission_Id=202112161715PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO10822&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment