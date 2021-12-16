P&G VENTURES SELECTS FINALISTS FOR CES INNOVATION CHALLENGE PITCH COMPETITION

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

P&G VENTURES SELECTS FINALISTS FOR CES INNOVATION CHALLENGE PITCH COMPETITION

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Four Finalists are Invited to Present Their Unique Product Ideas to a Panel of Expert Judges at CES 2022

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2021

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures, the early-stage startup studio within Procter & Gamble (

NYSE:PG, Financial), announced today the top four finalists of this year's Innovation Challenge. Finalists will present their groundbreaking product ideas to a panel of expert judges at CES in January 2022 for the chance to win $10,000 and the opportunity to work with P&G Ventures to continue developing their product.

PGV_Logo.jpg

The finalists are:

  • Cybele Microbiome, headquartered in San Diego, CA, provides high efficacy natural solutions for human health through patented technologies. Nicole Scott, Co-Founder and CEO, will pitch.
  • Kushae Naturals, based in Lake Work, FL, is an all-natural, pH balanced, doctor-formulated feminine hygiene product line made by women for women. Co-Founder and CEO, Kimba Williams, will pitch.
  • Lady Patch, operating out of El Segundo, CA, is the only drug-free feminine patch that prevents bladder leaks and the frequent urge to urinate. CEO and Founder, Cindy Santa Cruz, will pitch.
  • Ryp Labs, located in Kirkland, WA, is an award-winning food and crop protection company developing and commercializing biomimicry solutions to combat global food waste, naturally and safely. Moody Soliman, Co-Founder and CEO, will pitch.

The finalist pitch event will be held at 9:30am (PT) on Thursday, January 6 at CES in Eureka Park, the space for startup exhibitors. The event will be open to all CES attendees and will also be live-streamed. Free registration to view the finals online can be found here.

Entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups in the fast-moving consumer goods space were invited to submit to the Innovation Challenge. Of particular interest were innovations in non-toxic home and garden, active aging, healthy skin, helping parents, go-anywhere clean, daily wellness, and food waste reduction. Submissions for this year's Innovation Challenge reached record numbers, as did the percentage of submissions with a female founder (60%), and the number of submissions from Black and Latinx founders (30%).

The panel of expert judges include Victor Aguilar, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer for P&G; Guy Persaud, President of New Business, P&G; Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO, Plug and Play Tech Center; Sarah Anderson, Founding Partner, Vault Fund; and Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network.

"The P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge provides a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with entrepreneurs and startups who could partner with us to build new brands and businesses that improve consumers' lives," said Guy Persaud, President of New Business for Procter & Gamble. "We are inspired by the enthusiastic response to this year's Challenge. We congratulate our finalists and can't wait to see them pitch live at CES, the most influential tech event of the year."

Past Innovation Challenge winners include Sana Health, a wearable device using audio and visual stimulation to relieve chronic pain and reduce anxiety levels; SAVRpack, a patented packaging technology to keep food from going soggy; Healium, a mental fitness channel that uses augmented and virtual reality Apps for the self-management of stress and anxiety; Morari Medical, a wearable device to prevent premature ejaculation; and Nanospun Technologies, which produces disruptive, live-active biological tissues for skincare, medical, and industrial applications.

For more information about the Innovation Challenge, please visit: ventureschallenge.com. To stay up-to-date on the Innovation Challenge timing and news, follow P&G Ventures on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You can learn more about P&G innovations by visiting the P&G LifeLab booth on the showroom floor of CES (Booth #53504) or from the comfort of your home through our virtual experience on PGLifelab.com.

About P&G Ventures
Founded in 2015, P&G Ventures is an early-stage startup studio within P&G that creates new fast-moving-consumer goods brands and businesses in new target categories by partnering internally or externally with entrepreneurs, inventors, visionaries, founders and start-ups. Over the past two years P&G Ventures has delivered a strategy to attract partners through an active scouting program, earned media placements, speaking and participating at relevant events, presences within P&G's booth a CES and owned social accounts (Twitter and LinkedIn). P&G Ventures has embraced Lean principles and metered funding as it moves projects through the Discovery, Create, Build, and Scale phases of development. To date we have four brands (Zevo, Kindra, Bodewell and OPTE) that have entered Build phase, either internally within P&G or externally with our partner M13's Launchpad.

About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About CES
CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

favicon.png?sn=PH11053&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pg-ventures-selects-finalists-for-ces-innovation-challenge-pitch-competition-301447057.html

SOURCE P&G Ventures

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH11053&Transmission_Id=202112161749PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH11053&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment