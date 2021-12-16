Georgia Power welcomes Rivian to Georgia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Georgia Power welcomes Rivian to Georgia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Innovative electric transportation company brings estimated 7,500 jobs and $5 billion investment

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Georgia Power today joined with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to welcome Rivian – a world-class electric sport utility vehicle and pickup company – to Georgia. The company, which places a focus on sustainability and positive environmental impact and was named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, selected Georgia for a nearly 13 million square foot plant for vehicle and battery operations along Interstate 20 near Social Circle.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

Today's announcement is the latest example of the success of targeted statewide economic development efforts such as the Electric Mobility Innovation Alliance (EMIA), launched in July by Governor Kemp. The goal of the EMIA is to bring together leaders from the public and private sector, as well as researchers and utilities such as Georgia Power, to ensure the state's economic recruitment efforts and Georgia's laws, rules and regulations welcome the growing electric transportation and battery charging industry and workforce development opportunities.

"This is a tremendous victory for the state of Georgia and is another great example of the longstanding partnership between the state government and the business community on bringing new jobs to the state and growing our economy. It's because of that collaboration Georgia remains a top choice for some of the world's most innovative companies," said Chris Womack, president, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. "On behalf of Georgia Power, we welcome Rivian to Georgia today. This announcement is especially exciting against the backdrop of the investments we have made as a state in electric vehicles and transportation, including a network of nearly 1,000 public charging stations from multiple partners now available across Georgia. We're excited to see the impact Rivian and their expertise will have in our state."

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Georgia and throughout the Southeast region continue to shift their product lines to keep up with the increasing production of electric vehicles. Georgia Power, in partnership with the State of Georgia, currently supports the EV needs of several OEMs including Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen. Several other EV industry leaders in addition to Rivian have already made the move to locate or expand to Georgia in recent years including battery producer SK Innovation and EnChem; as well as modules and storage systems producer Duckyang; charging station leader Heliox; and all-electric bus manufacturer Blue Bird to meet the growing ecosystem needs for residential and business customers across the country.

Georgia's evolving automotive industry
To date, Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities that contribute more than $3 billion annually to the state's economy. In 2021, Georgia boasted 977,000 workers to support these operations and facilities. Additionally, the state's growing EV and battery production industry created 5,700 new jobs and $3 billion in new capital investment before Rivian's announcement. The state currently ranks sixth in the nation for EV charging infrastructure and is currently the top state in the Southeast for EV customer adoption.

Georgia Power continues to support the State of Georgia in proactive efforts to attract multibillion-dollar companies involved in the production, recycling, and development of the auto manufacturing industry and EV supply chain.

Georgia Power also recently partnered with the University of Georgia's College of Engineering to create an e-Mobility Certificate program. With elements of engineering, public policy, public health, and business acumen, this new program will prepare Georgia's workforce for an electrified transportation future. The company is also working closely with design students at Georgia Tech to evaluate the environmental benefits and future workforce opportunities of transportation electrification.

Earlier this year, Georgia Power joined Southern Company and utilities across the South, Midwest, Gulf Coast, Central Plains and mid-Atlantic to enable EV drivers' seamless travel through a coordinated network of charging stations. The Electric Highway Coalition will enable increased charging options along major highway routes from Texas to Washington, DC to provide easier access to EV options for drivers.

For more information about the benefits of electric transportation and how Georgia Power is leading the way in charging capabilities across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/ET.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL11076&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-welcomes-rivian-to-georgia-301447033.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11076&Transmission_Id=202112161702PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11076&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment