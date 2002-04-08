Logo
United Lithium Corp Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Final Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and received a final receipt in respect thereof.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $150,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the “Securities”) during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include “at-the-market distributions” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions), public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities (an “Offering”), including the use of proceeds from any Offering, will be set forth in any one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators in connection with any such Offering(s).

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of the Company stated: “the filing of the Base Shelf Prospectus gives us the ability to move quickly to take advantage of future financing opportunities that may arise and provides enhanced flexibility as we continue to assess strategic acquisitions across the lithium sector.”

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus, and copies of any prospectus supplement(s) that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Michael Dehn
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
(604) 259-0889
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement and (ii) the ability to offer, the amount and the terms of any Securities to be offered under one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Final Shelf Prospectus. All forward-looking information is based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by it and information currently available to it. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions and estimates have been made and based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: general market conditions; the Company’s ability to secure financing, on favourable terms or at all, pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus and any prospectus supplement(s), or otherwise; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future Offering, including with respect to the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future financing transactions; and the additional risks described in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2020. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

