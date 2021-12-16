ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 17 SITES AND 23 WHOLESALE FUELS ACCOUNTS FROM SLIDELL OIL

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 17 SITES AND 23 WHOLESALE FUELS ACCOUNTS FROM SLIDELL OIL

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2021

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today an agreement with Slidell Oil Company and related entities under which Couche-Tard has acquired 17 convenience stores operating primarily under the Purple Cow banner as well as 23 wholesale fuels accounts across three southeastern states. The assets and accounts are owned and operated by Slidell Oil Company of Slidell, Louisiana. The acquisition closed on December 16, 2021.

Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__ALIMENTATION_COUCHE_TARD_ANNOUNCES.jpg

Slidell Oil's principal owners are brothers Keith and Brian Baker, third-generation owners who have managed the company since the early 2000's. Slidell Oil traces its roots back to the 1940's and has a proud history in both the convenience retail and wholesale fuels business, primarily in Louisiana and Alabama.

The Slidell Oil assets are large, modern, high-volume facilities that will complement the existing Circle K portfolio in the region. On the fuel side, the wholesale accounts will further complement Circle K's wholesale fuels business.

"We are very pleased to add Slidell Oil's high-quality locations and fueling assets to our growing footprint along the Gulf Coast," said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's Executive Vice President, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. "As we expand our presence in the area, we look forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new customers and making their lives a little easier every day."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the Conversion Event. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

favicon.png?sn=MO11134&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-announces-the-acquisition-of-17-sites-and-23-wholesale-fuels-accounts-from-slidell-oil-301447068.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO11134&Transmission_Id=202112161835PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO11134&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment