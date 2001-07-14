Logo
Xcel Energy Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

US Dial-In: 800-289-0720
International Dial-In: 400-120-9264
Conference ID: 4764710

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xcelenergy.com+%0A
Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 27 through 12:00 p.m. on January 30, Central Time.

Replay Numbers
US Dial-In: 888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 4764710

Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535

News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com

About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216006221r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006221/en/

