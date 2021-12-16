Logo
STAGWELL ANNOUNCES CES 2022 PRESENCES INCLUDING LAUNCH OF STAGWELL MARKETING CLOUD

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its programming and events at CES 2022, including the formal launch of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Stagwell's presence includes a range of activations aimed at decoding what the technologies debuting at CES mean for marketers, brands and consumers, including:

  • Stagwell Marketing Cloud Exhibit: The Stagwell Marketing Cloud is debuting at CES via a booth featuring four SaaS products powered by AI, ML and AR. The SMC is a suite of technology products and services that support in-house marketing transformation for modern businesses. Visit booth #CS-10 in the C-Space at Aria.
  • Live and Virtual Floor Tours: Led by Stagwell executives from across disciplines and leading technologist Jeff Minsky, Stagwell Media Network Global CEO James Townsend and Stagwell Chief Media Officer Deirdre McGlashan we will take guests on a journey exploring the most compelling technologies being debuted at CES 2022, from the connected home and city to health, sustainability, streaming, and robotics.
  • Lunch with Stagwell: Leading practitioners in the areas of digital transformation and media will host two separate luncheons, focusing on how new technologies and tools can elevate brand experiences, from navigating the rise of Web 3.0 to transitioning the structural ways businesses implement technologies.
  • CES Cocktails: Hosted in partnership with Brand Innovators, we will convene guests from across industries for cocktails, conversation and the opportunity to reconnect after so long apart.

"Stagwell is launching our the Stagwell Marketing Cloud at CES this year. The Stagwell Marketing Cloud is an innovative suite of products aimed at providing in-house marketers with transformative tools. Incubated by technologists and strategists within Stagwell, we look forward to showcasing the Cloud and demonstrating how the collection of SaaS and DaaS tools can help," says Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell.

At CES, we will showcase four of products from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud including:

  • ARound: An augmented reality creation tool for live events that empowers brand to bring audiences together at scale so they can engage, interact, and socialize in a completely new and meaningful way.
  • Harris Brand Platform: A real-time business intelligence application that provides daily insights on brand perception, equity, sales funnels and the impact of marketing campaigns on customer behavior and perceptions.
  • Koalifyed: An end-to-end influencer marketing application that brings qualified creators and the world's top brands together to create credible, engaging content and social experiences that drive connection and culture.
  • PRophet: A PR application that utilizes AI and ML to predict media interest, sentiment and spread of a press story prior to pitching, allowing PR professionals to discover new targets and more efficiently pitch and land positive coverage.

For more information or to register for any of Stagwell's events, please visit: https://stagwellces2022.splashthat.com.

For more information on Stagwell Global and our agency network, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu
[email protected]
202-423-4414

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY11073&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-announces-ces-2022-presences-including-launch-of-stagwell-marketing-cloud-301447082.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11073&Transmission_Id=202112161923PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11073&DateId=20211216
