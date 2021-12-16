JCET Unveils New Logo Representing the Company's Continued Evolution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JCET Unveils New Logo Representing the Company's Continued Evolution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced the official launch of its new company logo. With a new look, JCET will continue to evolve to the next level together with its customers, partners and employees.

image_1.jpg

Connect, Upgrade, Evolve, the New LOGO Represents JCET Corporate Development Philosophy and Commitment

The new LOGO is not only an aesthetic upgrade but also incorporates a series of design details to reflect the characteristics of the chipset manufacturing industry and the key elements of the future development of JCET.

  • The letters C/E/T in the new logo represent Connection, Evolution and Technology respectively, which are closely connected to form a whole, symbolizing the highly integrated and interconnected trend of the semiconductor industry, and also representing JCET's commitment to closely connect with customers and the industry supply chain to collaborate and win together in the future. The middle of the letter "C" and the square design below the letter "E" represents a chipset, which also indicates JCET's commitment to IC back-end manufacturing and technology services.
  • The new logo text is rounded on the outside and squared on the inside, representing JCET's upgraded management and operational strategies - more enthusiastic and higher quality support and services for our customers across the globe, while at the same time, more efficient and optimized internal processes taken to a higher standard.
  • The color gradient of the letter "T" is an artistic representation of the silicon wafer, reflecting the company's focus on the field of semiconductor backend manufacturing. The gradient also demonstrates that JCET is positioned to drive the evolution of the industry.

With the continuous development of the industry and technology, JCET has grasped the opportunity to constantly evolve and develop itself. This new stage of the company's development and its changing role in the industry have become two major catalysts for JCET to renew its logo.

Over the years, JCET has continued to promote a more professional and international management system, improve its financial structure, promote a modern corporate culture, strengthen talent systems, unleash the power of synergy among the different plants, invest in R&D, optimize production capacity, and provide first-class products and services to our customers. JCET has laid a solid foundation for long-term sustainable development with its unparalleled innovation capability and technology leadership. JCET has entered the fast track of steady growth and opened a new stage of development.

While optimizing its own operations, JCET is also playing a more and more important role in the semiconductor industry. JCET led the transition from "packaging and test" to "chipset backend manufacturing", driving the industry to re-explore the value of the packaging and test industry. At the same time, JCET continued to deepen its cooperation with ecosystem partners, universities, and R&D institutions, to jointly promote and develop the IC industry. Through these initiatives, JCET has upgraded itself from a leading IC packaging and testing manufacturer to an important force in driving the industry ahead.

"With the support of our customers and partners, the direction of our company's boards of directors, and the efforts of our JCET teams, we have been making great efforts to evolve and write new chapters to our story for nearly 50 years," said Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "We have made tremendous strides in the past few years. The launch of the new logo and iteration of the corporate brand image not only marks a new milestone in the development of the company but also signifies with a new look our leap to a new level of innovation and high-quality services. This new part of our journey will also bring new momentum to JCET's development, inspiring us to continuously create new value for customers, partners, and the industry, providing advanced and reliable IC back-end manufacturing technology and services for a smarter life," continued Li Zheng.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN10001&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcet-unveils-new-logo-representing-the-companys-continued-evolution-301446409.html

SOURCE JCET Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10001&Transmission_Id=202112161900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10001&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment