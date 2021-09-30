Fidelity Hastings Street Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Sells BHP Group, Siemens AG

- New Purchases: UMG, SAP, GLEN, CRM, PHG, BABA, FDX,
- Added Positions: GE, WFC, XOM, BAC, FB, AAL, BA, FCX, SPG, HES, MAR, SYY, PNC, AIR, ABT, KDP, BMY, SO, BAYN, CI, NTDOY,
- Reduced Positions: BHP, VIV, JPM, SIEGY, CAT, BUD, UNH, GM, PSX, VZ, ROK,
For the details of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+mega+cap+stock+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,142,904 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 332,966 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,853,121 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,876,661 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,312,487 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 487,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 92,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLEN)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.584000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 770,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anglo American PLC (AAL)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Anglo American PLC by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 363,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Southern Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 188,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in Siemens AG by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 17,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund.
