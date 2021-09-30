Fidelity Hastings Street Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Sells BHP Group, Siemens AG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Sells BHP Group, Siemens AG

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fidelity Hastings Street Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells BHP Group, Siemens AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Hastings Street Trust. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Hastings Street Trust owns 90 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+mega+cap+stock+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund
  1. General Electric Co (GE) - 1,142,904 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 332,966 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,853,121 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,876,661 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,312,487 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 487,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 92,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLEN)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.584000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 770,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anglo American PLC (AAL)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Anglo American PLC by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 363,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Southern Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 188,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in Siemens AG by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 17,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund. Also check out:

1. Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider