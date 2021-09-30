Fidelity Hastings Street Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Sells BHP Group, Siemens AG

New Purchases: UMG, SAP, GLEN, CRM, PHG, BABA, FDX,

Investment company Fidelity Hastings Street Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Music Group NV, SAP SE, Glencore PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells BHP Group, Siemens AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Hastings Street Trust. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Hastings Street Trust owns 90 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Electric Co (GE) - 1,142,904 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 332,966 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,853,121 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,876,661 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,312,487 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 487,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 92,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.584000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 770,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $334.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Anglo American PLC by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 363,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53. The stock is now traded at around $150.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust added to a holding in Southern Co by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 188,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Hastings Street Trust reduced to a holding in Siemens AG by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fidelity Hastings Street Trust still held 17,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.