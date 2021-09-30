Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Absolute Software Corp, Magnite Inc, Hemisphere Media Group Inc, Sells CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

Added Positions: ABST, MGNI, BCOV, HMTV, HAYN, PHX, MCHX, MIXT, FEIM,

ABST, MGNI, BCOV, HMTV, HAYN, PHX, MCHX, MIXT, FEIM, Reduced Positions: TSQ,

TSQ, Sold Out: CURI, CURI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Absolute Software Corp, Magnite Inc, Hemisphere Media Group Inc, sells CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $983 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edenbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edenbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,107,200 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 378,000 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 298,500 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 815,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 265,500 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 84.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,386,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,619,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,875,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $11.83.