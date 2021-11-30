Logo
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc November 2021 Monthly Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the November 2021 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

All_Star_Funds_Logo.jpg

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, November, 2021

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:


Weatherbie Capital, LLC


Small-Cap Growth


Congress Asset Management Company, LLP


Mid-Cap Growth


Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP


Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(32.1% of equity portfolio)


1

SPS Commerce, Inc.

2.1%

2

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.1%

3

FirstService Corp.

1.9%

4

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

1.9%

5

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.8%

6

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

1.8%

7

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

1.7%

8

Microsoft Corp.

1.7%

9

Paylocity Holding Corp.

1.7%

10

Progyny, Inc.

1.6%

11

Visa, Inc.

1.5%

12

Natera, Inc.

1.5%

13

Hamilton Lane, Inc.

1.5%

14

Ball Corp.

1.4%

15

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.4%

16

Meta Platforms, Inc.

1.3%

17

Danaher Corp.

1.3%

18

Workday, Inc.

1.3%

19

StepStone Group, Inc.

1.3%

20

Alphabet, Inc.

1.3%

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance

Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$9.16

$9.41

2.7%

Distributions (Ex-Date November 18th)*

$0.52

$0.52


End of month value

$8.10

$8.88

9.6%

Performance for month

-6.12%

0.18%


Performance year-to-date

15.80%

23.54%


*Includes $0.34 required for federal excise tax purposes.

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$437.3

Equities

$456.5

Percent Invested

104.4%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*


Information Technology

31.0%

Health Care

20.3%

Industrials

13.6%

Consumer Discretionary

12.6%

Financials

7.6%

Communication Services

5.9%

Real Estate

3.8%

Materials

2.8%

Consumer Staples

1.6%

Energy

0.8%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
CI&T, Inc.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.
Match Group, Inc.
Transcat, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Eargo, Inc.
NIKE, Inc.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
Signature Bank

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and exercised all primary rights in the Fund's rights offering. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates no portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of November 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY11203&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-november-2021-monthly-update-301447135.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11203&Transmission_Id=202112162218PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11203&DateId=20211216
