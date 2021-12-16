SK networks signs an MOU with T-GAIA the largest mobile phone retailer in Japan on ICT business development.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SK networks signs an MOU with T-GAIA the largest mobile phone retailer in Japan on ICT business development.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- MOU for 'ICT Device Recycling Business and Social Value' was signed on Dec. 17.

- Cooperation on mobile phone distribution will be prioritized first to be expanded into the entire ICT field and synergy creation between the two corporate groups.

- SK networks CEO Sang Kyu Park said, "Our collaborative relationship will be focused on ICT business development and enhanced ESG management performance."

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK networks, the headquarters and subsidiaries, has been engaged in ICT business including ICT device distribution, communications network operation and ICT idle asset management. The company is now seeking cooperation with T-GAIA, the largest mobile phone retailer in Japan. This entry into Japan will be the beginning of the company's global business development.

image.jpg

SK networks (CEO: Sang Kyu Park) announced on December 17 that it has signed an MOU for 'ICT Device Recycling Business and Social Value'.

This MOU was signed to identify opportunities of mutual cooperation centered around the ICT business that both companies have in common, and seek synergy by creating new values in the midst of the changing global market.

T-GAIA is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the top five general trading companies in Japan, and the country's largest mobile phone retailer engaged in mobile phone retail store operation, payment service, B2B solution business, etc. With a focus on ESG management, the company's recent investments are being made intensively in future growing business such as environmental response, new and renewable energy, education and farming.

The two companies have agreed to first collaborate for enhanced ESG performance in the mobile phone distribution area. MINTIT, an SK networks subsidiary, is expected to play a pivotal role in this process. MINTIT has established a stable, convenient ICT recycle platform with its AI-based ATM for purchasing used phones that was the first of its kind in Korea. It is also anticipated from this cooperation with T-GAIA that the development of a localized model appropriate for the Japanese market will be expedited.

While SK networks and T-GAIA will together be committed to mobile phone distribution business cooperation followed by new business development throughout the ICT industry, they plan to further reinforce their mutual assistance system that will lead to alliance at the corporate group level. Their efforts will also be expanded to pursue global business expansion beyond Asia.

On the day of the online signing ceremony of the MOU, SK networks CEO Sang Kyu Park expressed his expectation saying, "This is a collaboration between the two companies that each represent their own country who pursue ESG management by taking advantage of their long accumulated experience and knowledge in the ICT distribution business sector. Through this, new business development will be achieved to raise customer and social values while at the same time the industry's future orientation will be established."

T-GAIA CEO Nobutaka Kanaji commented in response, "I am glad to sign this MOU with SK networks and hope that we can together seize various business opportunities following our cooperation on mobile phone distribution."

SK_Networks_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN11232&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-networks-signs-an-mou-with-t-gaia-the-largest-mobile-phone-retailer-in-japan-on-ict-business-development-301447139.html

SOURCE SK networks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11232&Transmission_Id=202112162246PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11232&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment