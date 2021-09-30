Fidelity Contrafund Buys Shopify Inc, Snap Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Union Pacific Corp, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: DDOG, ETSY, SQ, SPGI, SE, COIN, PFE, UMG, OSCR, ONON, ON, SIVB, DXCM, LNG, KNBE, S, S, BROS, GLBE, AGL, TWKS, TOST, ALEC, CDAY, RELY, YOU, CVNA, PANW, BX, THULE, UAA, MPWR, PAYC, NDAQ, BKNG, SO, DUOL, NVEI, GXO, 02192, CROX, AZN, JD., MOH, CHDN, ABI, EPAM, GDRX, PETZ3, WMG, SITM, CG, ALC, YETI, ARVN, AMBA, STLC, WDAY, CZR, BPMC,
- Added Positions: NVDA, SHOP, SNAP, MS, AMD, APH, INTU, TEAM, ACN, NOW, CPNG, ALGN, REGN, HCA, DELL, ADI, ISRG, ORLY, UPS, HZNP, GOOG, NTLA, IR, CB, AMZN, GS, DIS, WAT, CMG, HUBS, DT, DKS, EW, GE, GOOGL, MRVL, TRV, TXN, EBAY, NET, DASH, AIG, AZO, EFX, EL, TT, MCO, NUE, STLD, SYNA, CHTR, DOCU, ZI, ASO, MRVI, OPCH, CRL, IQV, MDB, EYE, ADYEN, ABNB, RBLX, CLF, DHR, MTD, NKE, SYK, TPX, WST, ADM, FBHS, ZTS, CDW, ZLAB, BNTX, CARR, BMBL, PLD, AJG, BIO, BLK, CTAS, COST, LLY, EXPD, GRMN, HOLX, TJX, WSM, ZBRA, DGE, ERF, MSCI, FNV, KOTAKBANK, 005380, IVN, XRO, 5332, VEEV, FWONK, CRWD, OTIS, DOCS, DNTL, ABC, LSCC, LAD, MHK, PGR, IFC, BAM.A, FFH, MC, SOON, GMAB, GNRC, 01299, GM, BURL, KRNT, IDIA, ZS, DBX, VRT, MRNA, 0Q89, SNOW, GATO, ROO, DLG, DCT,
- Reduced Positions: MA, ABBV, TMUS, CP, V, SHW, OKTA, CRM, TD, BAC, QCOM, RY, DHI, MSFT, ABX, HES, AMAT, NFLX, LEN, BBY, PYPL, AXP, BMY, JPM, ABT, HD, QRVO, AAPL, WLK, SCHW, SWKS, CLVT, 006400, MDT, GFL, 7203, DOCS, UNH, TMO, HSIC, PEP, COF, DE, LRCX, WFC, 01801, KDP, OMI, JAZZ, SLGN, ZM, CMCSA, RPRX, MNDY, GH, NXPI, HLT, RELIANCE, XPO, 6758, SMTC, CNQ, HIG, FTNT, KO,
- Sold Out: UNP, STZ, 7974, C, 00700, VWS, PPG, PCAR, FDX, PCG, OSH, MNST, PDCO, ATVI, HUM, WHR, HEI.A, FIGS, HDB, HOG, CVS, AES, NEM, AYI, MTB, MTCH, TWTR, AME, SGRY, 005930, IEX, ITW, SBUX, MQ, TWLO, LFST, LH, TDG, FM, XLRN, ZOMATO, SUPN, OR, SUSE, CFG, MMM, EDR, EDR, 02500, PAY, PAY, ALHC, OTLY, WRK, BA, BRKR, CNC, TPR, DISCA, MAT, MCD, MCK, SEE, LUV, ANTM, WWE, WPM, RMS, AKZA, 035420, EDEN, CGEM, PATH, HDFCBANK,
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,273 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 883 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 6 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,821 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 5,659 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $164.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $476.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $214.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Snap Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $1717.91 and $2068.45, with an estimated average price of $1887.77. The stock is now traded at around $1693.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $608.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 661.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $253.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $595.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Sold Out: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $226.6 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $248.2.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $352.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 49.07%. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $120.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.83%. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 2,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $214.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 75.68%. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 134 shares as of 2021-09-30.
