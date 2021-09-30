Logo
Fidelity Contrafund Buys Shopify Inc, Snap Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Union Pacific Corp, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fidelity Contrafund (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Snap Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Union Pacific Corp, AbbVie Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Contrafund. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Contrafund owns 290 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity Flex Opportunistic Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+flex+opportunistic+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Flex Opportunistic Insights Fund
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,273 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 883 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 6 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,821 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 5,659 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $164.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $476.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $214.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Snap Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $1717.91 and $2068.45, with an estimated average price of $1887.77. The stock is now traded at around $1693.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $608.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 661.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $253.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $595.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Sold Out: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $226.6 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $248.2.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $352.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 49.07%. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $120.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.83%. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 2,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $214.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 75.68%. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 134 shares as of 2021-09-30.



