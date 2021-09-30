Fidelity Contrafund Buys Shopify Inc, Snap Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Union Pacific Corp, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: DDOG, ETSY, SQ, SPGI, SE, COIN, PFE, UMG, OSCR, ONON, ON, SIVB, DXCM, LNG, KNBE, S, S, BROS, GLBE, AGL, TWKS, TOST, ALEC, CDAY, RELY, YOU, CVNA, PANW, BX, THULE, UAA, MPWR, PAYC, NDAQ, BKNG, SO, DUOL, NVEI, GXO, 02192, CROX, AZN, JD., MOH, CHDN, ABI, EPAM, GDRX, PETZ3, WMG, SITM, CG, ALC, YETI, ARVN, AMBA, STLC, WDAY, CZR, BPMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Snap Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Coupang Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Union Pacific Corp, AbbVie Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Contrafund. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Contrafund owns 290 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $164.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $476.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $214.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Snap Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $1717.91 and $2068.45, with an estimated average price of $1887.77. The stock is now traded at around $1693.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $608.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 661.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $253.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $595.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $226.6 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $248.2.

Fidelity Contrafund sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $352.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.42%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 49.07%. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $120.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.83%. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 2,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $214.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Contrafund reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 75.68%. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Contrafund still held 134 shares as of 2021-09-30.