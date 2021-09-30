Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Ferroglobe PLC, AdaptHealth Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells Kraton Corp, , Tronox Holdings PLC

New Purchases: AHCO, CF, AMYT, TRIP, ITOS, CMRX, XPDI, NFE, JXN, KNSA,

AHCO, CF, AMYT, TRIP, ITOS, CMRX, XPDI, NFE, JXN, KNSA, Added Positions: GSM, RDUS, WSC, XPER, LORL, MREO, HSC, VINC, IDCC, CCO, PLYA, AIR, ALLY, GLNG, PTVE, COLL, KURA, KDNY, NAUT, BGCP, FREE, KOP, TXMD, ATRS, QSI, ADV,

GSM, RDUS, WSC, XPER, LORL, MREO, HSC, VINC, IDCC, CCO, PLYA, AIR, ALLY, GLNG, PTVE, COLL, KURA, KDNY, NAUT, BGCP, FREE, KOP, TXMD, ATRS, QSI, ADV, Reduced Positions: OCUL, HMHC, KPTI, ARNC, OMF,

OCUL, HMHC, KPTI, ARNC, OMF, Sold Out: KRA, CHMA, TROX, TTMI, BPOP, FBP, SC, MORF, SBBP, UEPS, MARA, MVIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferroglobe PLC, AdaptHealth Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, Radius Health Inc, sells Kraton Corp, , Tronox Holdings PLC, TTM Technologies Inc, Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rubric Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, Rubric Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,500,000 shares, 30.00% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,500,000 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 3,113,409 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.00% Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 10,000,000 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00% Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 10,419,643 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,257,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 921,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 988,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chimerix Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 288.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,675,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,113,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $45.37, with an estimated average price of $38.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 99.63%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $45.64, with an estimated average price of $39.63.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.76 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31.