Bridges Investment Fund Inc Buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc

Investment company Bridges Investment Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, AptarGroup Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Bridges Investment Fund Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1813.11 and $2129.05, with an estimated average price of $1960.12. The stock is now traded at around $1626.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76. The stock is now traded at around $500.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.