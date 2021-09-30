Bridges Investment Fund Inc Buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc

- New Purchases: CABO, CHE, ATR,
- Added Positions: TMX, BWXT, PGR, TRU,
- Reduced Positions: ROP, ETN,
- Sold Out: DIS, BKNG, ECL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bridges Investment Fund, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 50,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1813.11 and $2129.05, with an estimated average price of $1960.12. The stock is now traded at around $1626.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76. The stock is now traded at around $500.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75. The stock is now traded at around $118.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Bridges Investment Fund Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.
