Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Buys TCM Group A/S, Livechat Software SA, Technogym SpA

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESCO European Small Company Fund
- Hilan Ltd (HLAN) - 269,109 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
- Linedata Services SA (LIN) - 315,459 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
- Gerard Perrier Industrie SA (PERR) - 128,171 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
- Diploma PLC (DPLM) - 285,427 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG) - 522,263 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in TCM Group A/S. The purchase prices were between $143 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $155.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mo-BRUK SA (MBR)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Mo-BRUK SA. The purchase prices were between $318 and $378, with an estimated average price of $348. The stock is now traded at around $389.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Livechat Software SA (LVC)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Livechat Software SA by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $104 and $141, with an estimated average price of $123.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Technogym SpA (TGYM)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Technogym SpA by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 252,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESCO European Small Company Fund.
