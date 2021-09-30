Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Buys TCM Group A/S, Livechat Software SA, Technogym SpA

New Purchases: TCM, MBR,

TCM, MBR, Added Positions: LVC, VVO, GLTR, TGYM, IGG, PACT,

LVC, VVO, GLTR, TGYM, IGG, PACT, Reduced Positions: ULE,

Investment company Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Current Portfolio ) buys TCM Group A/S, Livechat Software SA, Technogym SpA, Mo-BRUK SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group). As of 2021Q3, Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) owns 40 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hilan Ltd (HLAN) - 269,109 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Linedata Services SA (LIN) - 315,459 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Gerard Perrier Industrie SA (PERR) - 128,171 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Diploma PLC (DPLM) - 285,427 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG) - 522,263 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in TCM Group A/S. The purchase prices were between $143 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $155.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Mo-BRUK SA. The purchase prices were between $318 and $378, with an estimated average price of $348. The stock is now traded at around $389.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Livechat Software SA by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $104 and $141, with an estimated average price of $123.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Technogym SpA by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 252,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.