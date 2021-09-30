Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Buys Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Sells WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: 06098, 000001, 01860, 00175,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Ping An Bank Co, sells WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co, Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 891,026 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,207,788 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% ANTA Sports Products Ltd (02020) - 1,272,875 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% JD.com Inc (JD) - 615,912 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21% Meituan (03690) - 664,841 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 489,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Mobvista Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,098,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 565,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $123 and $168, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 357,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $55.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 928,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $43.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,785,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in InnoCare Pharma Ltd by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $27.06.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in TCL Technology Group Corp. The sale prices were between $6.24 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.71 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 41.56%. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 1,118,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in A-Living Smart City Services Co Ltd by 25.53%. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,629,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc by 51.53%. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 394,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd by 50.01%. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 372,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $154.1 and $278.6, with an estimated average price of $196.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 431,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 26.55%. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,826,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.