Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Buys Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Sells WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

- New Purchases: 06098, 000001, 01860, 00175,
- Added Positions: 603259, 300015, 01347, 01801, 300760, 000333, 09969, 002271, NIO, 03913, 000858, 002007, 000568, 600519,
- Reduced Positions: 02269, 00700, BABA, 03319, 600570, 600276, 03690, 02020, 06160, JD, 03968, 02338, 601318, 603883, DQ, 600036, 09999, GDS, 02359, BIDU, YUMC, IMAB, 002859, 00291, 601100, 00425, 01024, VIPS, 00388, 600009, 02318, 01109, 03993, BILI, 00873, 00873, 002709, 601888,
- Sold Out: BZUN, EDU, 603228, 600872, 000100, 603833, 300144, 000977, 603658, TAL, 02689, 00813,
These are the top 5 holdings of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 891,026 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,207,788 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- ANTA Sports Products Ltd (02020) - 1,272,875 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 615,912 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
- Meituan (03690) - 664,841 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 489,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mobvista Inc (01860)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Mobvista Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,098,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (00175)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 565,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $123 and $168, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 357,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $55.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 928,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (01347)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $43.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,785,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: InnoCare Pharma Ltd (09969)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in InnoCare Pharma Ltd by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd (603228)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $27.06.Sold Out: Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C (600872)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $35.41.Sold Out: TCL Technology Group Corp (000100)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in TCL Technology Group Corp. The sale prices were between $6.24 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.41.Sold Out: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.71 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $141.89.Reduced: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 41.56%. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 1,118,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: A-Living Smart City Services Co Ltd (03319)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in A-Living Smart City Services Co Ltd by 25.53%. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,629,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc by 51.53%. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 394,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd by 50.01%. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 372,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BeiGene Ltd (06160)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $154.1 and $278.6, with an estimated average price of $196.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 431,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Weichai Power Co Ltd (02338)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 26.55%. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,826,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.
