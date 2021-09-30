Logo
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Buys Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Sells WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Wuxi AppTec Co, Aier Eye Hospital Group Co, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Ping An Bank Co, sells WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co, Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/templeton+dragon+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 891,026 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,207,788 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  3. ANTA Sports Products Ltd (02020) - 1,272,875 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 615,912 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
  5. Meituan (03690) - 664,841 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
New Purchase: Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd (06098)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 489,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,109,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mobvista Inc (01860)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Mobvista Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,098,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (00175)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 565,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $123 and $168, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 357,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $55.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 928,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (01347)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $43.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,785,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: InnoCare Pharma Ltd (09969)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in InnoCare Pharma Ltd by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 122,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd (603228)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $27.06.

Sold Out: Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C (600872)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Jonjee Hi-Tech Industrial and Commercial Holding C. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Sold Out: TCL Technology Group Corp (000100)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in TCL Technology Group Corp. The sale prices were between $6.24 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.41.

Sold Out: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.71 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Reduced: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 41.56%. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 1,118,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: A-Living Smart City Services Co Ltd (03319)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in A-Living Smart City Services Co Ltd by 25.53%. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,629,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc by 51.53%. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 394,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd by 50.01%. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 372,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BeiGene Ltd (06160)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $154.1 and $278.6, with an estimated average price of $196.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 431,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Weichai Power Co Ltd (02338)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 26.55%. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. still held 2,826,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc..

1. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. keeps buying
