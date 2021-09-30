Logo
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Buys Rogers Corp, Element Solutions Inc, Imax Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Corp, Element Solutions Inc, Imax Corp, TravelSky Technology, Haemonetics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+global+value+trust%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC.
  1. ProAssurance Corp (PRA) - 83,900 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 23,300 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
  3. James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 45,900 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. IPH Ltd (IPH) - 253,881 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  5. Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 24,577 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $270.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TravelSky Technology Ltd (00696)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dish TV India Ltd (DISHTV)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dish TV India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $22, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,577,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 156.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 80.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 22,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC.. Also check out:

