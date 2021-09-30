Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Buys Rogers Corp, Element Solutions Inc, Imax Corp

New Purchases: ROG, ESI, IMAX, 00696, DISHTV, MXCT, 4443, NTB, FORR, FRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Corp, Element Solutions Inc, Imax Corp, TravelSky Technology, Haemonetics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProAssurance Corp (PRA) - 83,900 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 23,300 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96% James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 45,900 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. IPH Ltd (IPH) - 253,881 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 24,577 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $270.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dish TV India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $22, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,577,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 156.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 80.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 22,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.