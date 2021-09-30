Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Buys Rogers Corp, Element Solutions Inc, Imax Corp

- New Purchases: ROG, ESI, IMAX, 00696, DISHTV, MXCT, 4443, NTB, FORR, FRG,
- Added Positions: HAE, PAR, SJ, APG, UPLD, IPH, AIF,
- Reduced Positions: DSGX,
For the details of ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+global+value+trust%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- ProAssurance Corp (PRA) - 83,900 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 23,300 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 45,900 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
- IPH Ltd (IPH) - 253,881 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 24,577 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio.
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95. The stock is now traded at around $270.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TravelSky Technology Ltd (00696)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dish TV India Ltd (DISHTV)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dish TV India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $22, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,577,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 156.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 80.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 22,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
