Korea Fund, Inc. Buys Korea Zinc Co, POSCO, SKC Co, Sells Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Kakao Corp, Mom`s Touch

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Korea Zinc Co, POSCO, SKC Co, Krafton Inc, Hwaseung Enterprise Co, sells Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Kakao Corp, Mom`s Touch, SK Bioscience Co, Daewoo Engineeringnstruction Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Korea Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Korea Fund, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 840,600 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 192,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% NAVER Corp (035420) - 38,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65% LG Chem Ltd (051910) - 15,770 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Hana Financial Group Inc (086790) - 225,900 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Korea Zinc Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $426500 and $547000, with an estimated average price of $503608. The stock is now traded at around $513000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Krafton Inc. The purchase prices were between $406000 and $509000, with an estimated average price of $477074. The stock is now traded at around $484000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Hwaseung Enterprise Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14400 and $18450, with an estimated average price of $16543.8. The stock is now traded at around $15800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 83,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Yuhan Corp. The purchase prices were between $57300 and $65700, with an estimated average price of $62524.2. The stock is now traded at around $64700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in POSCO by 46.21%. The purchase prices were between $308000 and $375000, with an estimated average price of $343562. The stock is now traded at around $283500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in SKC Co Ltd by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $144500 and $199000, with an estimated average price of $163323. The stock is now traded at around $179000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in DL E&C Co Ltd by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $124000 and $153500, with an estimated average price of $141938. The stock is now traded at around $122000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in E-MART Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $152000 and $181000, with an estimated average price of $169215. The stock is now traded at around $154500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. The sale prices were between $101000 and $135500, with an estimated average price of $120038.

Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Mom`s Touch & Co. The sale prices were between $4050 and $5230, with an estimated average price of $4560.

Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in SK Bioscience Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $154500 and $335500, with an estimated average price of $241815.

Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6390 and $7890, with an estimated average price of $7171.38.

Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in HYBE. The sale prices were between $264000 and $319500, with an estimated average price of $292615.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Kakao Corp by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $119500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 34,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dentium Co Ltd by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $61100 and $90400, with an estimated average price of $77329.2. The stock is now traded at around $69200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 31,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in AfreecaTV Co by 29.73%. The sale prices were between $116300 and $169500, with an estimated average price of $140780. The stock is now traded at around $200500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 23,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Samsung Engineering Co Ltd by 39%. The sale prices were between $21000 and $28000, with an estimated average price of $23630. The stock is now traded at around $22700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 61,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in GS Retail Co Ltd by 26.17%. The sale prices were between $31900 and $37800, with an estimated average price of $34714.6. The stock is now traded at around $30750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 61,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $23150 and $25650, with an estimated average price of $24474.6. The stock is now traded at around $21600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 44,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.