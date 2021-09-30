Korea Fund, Inc. Buys Korea Zinc Co, POSCO, SKC Co, Sells Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Kakao Corp, Mom`s Touch

- New Purchases: 010130, 259960, 241590, 000100,
- Added Positions: 005930, 005490, 011790, 375500, 035420, 139480, 145020, 034730, 051910, 017670, 000270, 005290, 051900, 035250, 086790, 086280, 013890, 096770, 105560, 097950, 161390, 207940,
- Reduced Positions: 035720, 145720, 067160, 028050, 007070, 000660, 071050, 015760,
- Sold Out: 009540, 220630, 302440, 047040, 352820,
For the details of Korea Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/korea+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Korea Fund, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 840,600 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 192,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- NAVER Corp (035420) - 38,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
- LG Chem Ltd (051910) - 15,770 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
- Hana Financial Group Inc (086790) - 225,900 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Korea Zinc Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $426500 and $547000, with an estimated average price of $503608. The stock is now traded at around $513000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Krafton Inc (259960)
Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Krafton Inc. The purchase prices were between $406000 and $509000, with an estimated average price of $477074. The stock is now traded at around $484000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hwaseung Enterprise Co Ltd (241590)
Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Hwaseung Enterprise Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14400 and $18450, with an estimated average price of $16543.8. The stock is now traded at around $15800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 83,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Yuhan Corp (000100)
Korea Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Yuhan Corp. The purchase prices were between $57300 and $65700, with an estimated average price of $62524.2. The stock is now traded at around $64700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: POSCO (005490)
Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in POSCO by 46.21%. The purchase prices were between $308000 and $375000, with an estimated average price of $343562. The stock is now traded at around $283500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SKC Co Ltd (011790)
Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in SKC Co Ltd by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $144500 and $199000, with an estimated average price of $163323. The stock is now traded at around $179000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DL E&C Co Ltd (375500)
Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in DL E&C Co Ltd by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $124000 and $153500, with an estimated average price of $141938. The stock is now traded at around $122000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: E-MART Inc (139480)
Korea Fund, Inc. added to a holding in E-MART Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $152000 and $181000, with an estimated average price of $169215. The stock is now traded at around $154500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (009540)
Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. The sale prices were between $101000 and $135500, with an estimated average price of $120038.Sold Out: Mom`s Touch & Co (220630)
Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Mom`s Touch & Co. The sale prices were between $4050 and $5230, with an estimated average price of $4560.Sold Out: SK Bioscience Co Ltd (302440)
Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in SK Bioscience Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $154500 and $335500, with an estimated average price of $241815.Sold Out: Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (047040)
Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6390 and $7890, with an estimated average price of $7171.38.Sold Out: HYBE (352820)
Korea Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in HYBE. The sale prices were between $264000 and $319500, with an estimated average price of $292615.Reduced: Kakao Corp (035720)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Kakao Corp by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $119500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 34,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Dentium Co Ltd (145720)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dentium Co Ltd by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $61100 and $90400, with an estimated average price of $77329.2. The stock is now traded at around $69200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 31,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AfreecaTV Co (067160)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in AfreecaTV Co by 29.73%. The sale prices were between $116300 and $169500, with an estimated average price of $140780. The stock is now traded at around $200500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 23,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (028050)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Samsung Engineering Co Ltd by 39%. The sale prices were between $21000 and $28000, with an estimated average price of $23630. The stock is now traded at around $22700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 61,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: GS Retail Co Ltd (007070)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in GS Retail Co Ltd by 26.17%. The sale prices were between $31900 and $37800, with an estimated average price of $34714.6. The stock is now traded at around $30750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 61,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Korea Electric Power Corp (015760)
Korea Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $23150 and $25650, with an estimated average price of $24474.6. The stock is now traded at around $21600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Korea Fund, Inc. still held 44,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Korea Fund, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Korea Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Korea Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Korea Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Korea Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment