Royce Value Trust, Inc. Buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc,

- New Purchases: CALX, MXCT, BROS, CLPT, DMTK, TDC, THRY, ADF, BRP, TDAC, VSEC, GNW, MTTR, GPI, RILY, HLMN, NBTB, FLGT, HLX, PLUS, CONN, IDCC, PBH, CDK, SBSI, ECPG, APPS, WTM, LQDT, SIVB, CARA, FRG, MKTW, MKTW, PFGC,
- Added Positions: EXP, SGMS, ZWS, MIDD, GOOS, AVID, IOSP, MNTV, FORM, UFPI, RPAY, UPWK, FOUR, HAE, MKSI, RL, MOS, UPLD, APG, BLDR, CAMT, ESI, SNCY, FLWS, ESE, BLD, TIG, AEL, MLAB, SIG, VMI, BAND, ABM, ABG, BC, DGII, MDP, ONB, DORM, SAIA, STC, AAWW, KW, DOCS, HTH, TVTY, AVD, ABCB, ASTE, BELFB, BRC, KMX, COHU, CPSI, DENN, GIII, GCO, GNTX, GBX, HNI, HAFC, IMAX, IIIN, IPAR, LFUS, HZO, MEI, NP, GLT, PATK, MD, PLXS, MODV, RLI, RGP, SAFT, SANM, SCSC, SLP, XPER, SPOK, MYRG, CLW, AMCX, HMST, CUBI, NBHC, CCS, BSIG, CHRS, COLL, DFIN, PNTG, AGYS, AWR, APOG, BHE, CSGS, CCMP, CNTY, CTG, DLB, ETD, FARO, FBC, ROCK, HUN, JLL, LZB, MLR, MOV, NTGR, PKE, POWL, NXGN, ROG, ONTO, SWM, SMED, SMP, UIS, WWW, SENEA, HAYN, CSVI, ATA, LUNA, GLDD, AVAV, EIG, APEI, XPEL, VRA, AL, SXC, SUPN, BCC, NMIH, MGNI, KE, EGLX, KTB, VNT, GCMG, MTOR, AXS, BDC, BLFS, EGBN, HCSG, NVEC, NTUS, NWPX, RNR, SKY, INVA, VSH, WWE, SPB, ZUMZ, HOMB, CPRX, APAM, EGRX, JRVR, MCFT, CSWI, EAF, LASR, HRMY,
- Reduced Positions: KLIC, MANH, CIGI, LPRO, UTHR, STMP, HLI, PSI, SITM, EBSB, KAI, FN, BKE, NSIT, SSTK, ARCB, DIOD, LCII, HSII, MGLN, SNBR, TECH, JBT, ENVA, GMS, ACA, AIT, AX, BCO, CATO, CENT, CCOI, WIRE, FBP, HVT, HIBB, JBSS, KFY, TBI, MERC, VIVO, NPK, RMBS, SHOO, TRNS, UCTT, WNC, CFX, ECHO, EVTC, MMI, HCC, SGH, CEIX, AZZ, Y, ANIK, ACLS, PRDO, FIX, CMTL, ENTG, FFBC, FMBI, AJRD, ZD, LCI, LDL, MANT, MAN, MTRX, MLI, MYE, NVMI, OSIS, PPBI, PFBC, RCII, RUTH, SBNY, SSD, STAA, SCL, USPH, UFPT, UNF, UVV, USNA, UVE, VNDA, CODI, SJ, FF, FAF, AMBA, ENTA, GCI, INGN, VEC, GWB, TBK, PUMP, LEVI, AGO, AVT, CSL, CASS, CORT, CR, CUTR, DLX, FWRD, GABC, GPK, HBIO, HSTM, HURC, MSM, MTH, NR, PRGS, SCVL, SLGN, VPG, BKU, IBTX, ECOM, ASPN, FHB, TALO, VTOL,
- Sold Out: EQT, SDC, XEC, HGV, MLKN, ACEV, MXCT, ATC, BLKB, AZPN, USCR, SDGR, WD, AEIS, MMS, PGTI, LCY, SUP, REX, PBI, OSUR, JOUT, GBCI, AMWD, BMI, MTRN, CORE, CRVL, ECOL, BMTX, CAL, CAMP, ICHR, MEDP, CPE, BNED, ASRT, WGO, WDFC, TTEK, FCF, RGR, PB, PETS,
These are the top 5 holdings of ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 284,489 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- AutoCanada Inc (ACQ) - 952,600 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
- Quaker Houghton (KWR) - 116,199 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 821,550 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 311,568 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.77%
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 303,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 760,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 197,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.09 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 289.67%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $161.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 311,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 309,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $167.86 and $194, with an estimated average price of $180.61. The stock is now traded at around $190.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 541,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.Sold Out: (XEC)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.Sold Out: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98.Sold Out: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC..
