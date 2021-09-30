Royce Value Trust, Inc. Buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Royce Value Trust, Inc. Buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royce Value Trust, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Scientific Games Corp, sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc, , Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Value Trust, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Royce Value Trust, Inc. owns 549 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+value+trust%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.
  1. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 284,489 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  2. AutoCanada Inc (ACQ) - 952,600 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Quaker Houghton (KWR) - 116,199 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  4. Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 821,550 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  5. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 311,568 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.77%
New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 303,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 760,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 197,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.09 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 289.67%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $161.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 311,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 309,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $167.86 and $194, with an estimated average price of $180.61. The stock is now traded at around $190.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 541,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Sold Out: (XEC)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

Sold Out: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98.

Sold Out: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.. Also check out:

1. ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROYCE VALUE TRUST, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider