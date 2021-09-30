Royce Value Trust, Inc. Buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc,

New Purchases: CALX, MXCT, BROS, CLPT, DMTK, TDC, THRY, ADF, BRP, TDAC, VSEC, GNW, MTTR, GPI, RILY, HLMN, NBTB, FLGT, HLX, PLUS, CONN, IDCC, PBH, CDK, SBSI, ECPG, APPS, WTM, LQDT, SIVB, CARA, FRG, MKTW, MKTW, PFGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Calix Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Scientific Games Corp, sells EQT Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc, , Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce Value Trust, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Royce Value Trust, Inc. owns 549 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 284,489 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% AutoCanada Inc (ACQ) - 952,600 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Quaker Houghton (KWR) - 116,199 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 821,550 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 311,568 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.77%

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 303,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in MaxCyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 760,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 197,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 129,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.09 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 289.67%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $161.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 311,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 108.95%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 309,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $167.86 and $194, with an estimated average price of $180.61. The stock is now traded at around $190.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 541,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.88.