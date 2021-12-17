Gifting Made Simple! BJ's Wholesale Club's Annual Holiday Survey Discovers the Most Universally Enjoyed Gifts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gifting Made Simple! BJ's Wholesale Club's Annual Holiday Survey Discovers the Most Universally Enjoyed Gifts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Holiday shoppers can count on America’s sweet tooth! According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), the most universally accepted holiday gift is chocolate (58%), followed by holiday gift baskets (50%) and gift cards (49%). For two-thirds of respondents, these top three gifts are also easy “go-tos” for the picky people on their lists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005073/en/

Ferrero_Rocher_Fine_Hazelnut_Chocolates%2C_48_ct.jpg

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates, 48 ct. (Photo: Business Wire)

The survey revealed that while most Americans (58%) swear they are easy to shop for during the holiday season, 5 percent admit they are impossible to buy for, mainly because they are extremely picky about what they want. Regardless, the vast majority of Americans (68%) still feel as though the thought behind the gift matters more than the gift itself.

“At BJ’s, you can still find those last-minute gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season,” said, Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Whether shopping in-club or from the comfort of your couch on BJs.com, we have so many ways to make the holiday gift-giving season easier than ever with all the hottest gifts, and of course, lots of chocolate, holiday gift baskets, and gift cards.”

According to the survey, it seems as though the most useful gift might be a “wish list.” A large majority (70%) of Americans said they request wish lists from other people to make holiday shopping easier. And 49 percent of self-identified impossible giftees prefer giving others a wish list of exactly what they want.

“Holiday shopping doesn’t have to feel stressful or daunting! BJ’s members can rest assured that they’ll still be able to find unbeatable savings throughout the holiday season, with some of the best deals on a wide assortment of holiday gifts,” said Cox, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We want our members to feel joyful and proud of their gift-giving, knowing they are delivering thoughtful gifts to family and friends, at an amazing value by shopping at BJ’s.”

The most universally accepted gifts of chocolate can be easily found at BJ’s:

  • Ferrero+Rocher+Fine+Hazelnut+Chocolates, 48 ct. (article 20457), $14.99, available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.
  • Wellsley Farms Finest Belgian Chocolates, 14.8 oz. (article 272841), $12.99, available in-club, while supplies last.

At BJ’s, members can find this seasons’ hottest toys and popular gifts for kids of all ages. Visit BJs.com%2FToys to find deals and even more savings:

  • Crayola+Art-to-Go+Table+Easel (article 267746), $9.99, after $7.00 savings, now through Dec. 31, 2021. Available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.
  • Spirograph+Plus+2-in-1+Design+Set (article 268061), $17.99, after $2.00 savings, now through Dec. 31, 2021. Available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.

The newest tech is always at the top of those lists. Members can cross off this year’s must-have electronics from top brands at BJ’s or by conveniently shopping online at BJs.com:

Members can check everyone off their list and stay within budget with BJ’s wide variety of great gifts under $75:

Members can shop their way this holiday season with BJ’s convenient shopping options, including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day+delivery, in-club+pickup and curbside+pickup, providing a variety of ways for members to safely and comfortably shop how they want. Plus, BJ’s is offering members a flexible and convenient way to finance holiday purchases over $99 with its buy+now%2C+pay+later+payment+option. The buy now, pay later option is available for purchases made on BJs.com for delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup. Members can also use the flexible payment option while shopping in-club with the BJ’s app.

From 12/17/21 – 12/24/21, all same-day+delivery orders placed on BJs.com with an order of $150 or more will receive free delivery. Disclaimer: Limit one per member. Valid on same-day delivery orders placed on BJs.com only. Exclude tobacco, membership, gift cards, tires, optical, major appliances and TVs. Offer valid 12/17/2021 - 12/24/2021.

Methodology

This survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who have planned and hosted a party was conducted by OnePoll, a member of AAPOR - American Association for Public Opinion Research, in October 2020.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 223 clubs and 153 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005073r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005073/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment