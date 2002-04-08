COMPASS Selected for Addition to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

London, U.K., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ( NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). For this year’s annual reconstitution, 120 securities will be added to the Index and 16 will be removed.

The NBI is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the NBI include the ProShares Ultra NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIB), ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIS), Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF (SBIO), and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB), and others.

“We are proud announce our addition to the esteemed Nasdaq Biotechnology Index,” said George Goldsmith, CEO and Founder of Compass Pathways. “Our inclusion in this index enables us to reach new audiences as we continue to execute on our clinical development of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy in hopes of addressing the most challenging issues in mental healthcare.”

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit Overview for NBI (nasdaqomx.com) .

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also running a phase II clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.





Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS’s expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS’s business strategy and goals, the future accessibility of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, COMPASS’s ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360, COMPASS’s expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy, including COMP360 and COMPASS’s ability to advance new psychedelic compounds in other areas of unmet mental health need. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries





Media: Tracy Cheung, [email protected], +44 7966 309024

Investors: Stephen Schultz, [email protected], +1 401 290 7324