NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited Increases Investment in Northern Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited Increases Investment in Northern Europe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Algoma Central Corporation (“Algoma”) (TSX: ALC), a leading provider of marine transportation services, and Nova Marine (“Nova”) a Europe based ship-owning and operating company specialized in the dry-bulk sector, today announced that NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited (“NACC”), has doubled its investment in JT Cement AS (“JT Cement”) by acquiring an additional 25% of its share equity from KGJ Cement Holdings AS. This brings NACC’s ownership in the specialized cement shipping company to 50%, with their partner Eric Thun AB (“Thun”) of Sweden.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005026/en/

Greenland_-_JT_Cement_JV.jpg

Greenland - Cement Carrier (Photo: Business Wire)

JT Cement operates in Northern Europe with a fleet that comprises eight modern specialized pneumatic cement carriers of 8,000 dwt or less, three of which are LNG dual fuel newbuild vessels. The JT Cement fleet is trading on long-term vessel employment contracts and provides logistics solutions for major cement producers in Northern Europe in support of regional infrastructure projects.

“We are pleased with this opportunity for NACC to double its investment in JT Cement and look forward to continuing to work with the team at Thun,” said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma Central Corporation. “Our goal when we first entered this joint venture in 2018 was to become a key player in the Northern European cement market and to leverage the combined experience and knowledge of our partners to better service our valued customers. Our vision is coming to fruition as we continue to grow from our position of strength in this niche shipping sector and provide reliable, flexible and sustainable logistics solutions to our customers in the region.”

There will be no changes to the daily operations of JT Cement as a result of this share acquisition by NACC and the fleet will continue to be commercially managed by the same team of logistics professionals based in Bergen, Norway.

About NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers Limited

NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers is a joint venture between Nova Marine Holding of Luxembourg and Algoma Central Corporation of Canada and operates specialized pneumatic cement vessels worldwide. The NACC fleet comprises more than 25 pneumatic cement carriers that utilize a compressor and pump system to load and unload cement powder. This operation is very clean, with essentially no discharge to the atmosphere. Cement shipping is a regionalized market with generally smaller vessels servicing large global manufacturers that support infrastructure investment.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Since 2010 we have introduced 10 new build vessels to our domestic dry-bulk fleet, with one under construction and expected to arrive in 2024, making us the youngest, most efficient and environmentally sustainable fleet on the Great Lakes. Each new vessel reduces carbon emissions on average by 40% versus the ship replaced. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets serving customers internationally. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice™.

About Nova Marine

Nova owns and also operates through its subsidiary Nova Marine Carriers SA, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, a varied fleet of modern bulk carriers and belt self-unloading vessels ranging from 5,000 dwt up to 57,000 dwt. With around one hundred ships under control, Nova specializes in bulk traffic in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Middle East and in Italian/European cabotage. In 2021 Nova Marine Carriers undertook over 2000 voyages and transported around 26 million tonnes of cargo. In 2021 Nova undertook its first carbon neutral voyage, offsetting the CO2 emitted by one of its vessels by voluntarily purchasing carbon credits for a Madagascan solar farm project.

About Eric Thun AB

Erik Thun Group is a family company established in Linköping in 1938 by Helge Källsson, now involving a third generation. The core business is shipping and the fleet of around 40 vessels are mainly employed in short sea shipping in Northern Europe. In addition to various shipping segments, they are also involved in other business activities such as aviation and meat processing.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005026r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005026/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment