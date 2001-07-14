Aramark Acquires Wilson Vale in the UK

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management and uniforms, announced today the acquisition of the independent foodservice company, Wilson+Vale in the UK. Wilson Vale joins the Aramark UK business, part of Aramark Northern Europe operations, as a key driver of high-quality growth and service delivery for small, premium Business and Industry (B&I) clients and Independent Schools.

Co-founded and run by established industry leaders, Andrew Wilson and Carolyne Vale, the independent caterer has long operated with seasonality, ingredient quality, and local sourcing at the core. Owing to the strength of brand alignment and a shared vision for growth, Wilson Vale will operate as an autonomous brand within Aramark’s expanding UK portfolio. It will retain its existing leadership team, employees, clients, suppliers, and well-served customers, ensuring business as usual.

“Aramark is delighted to wholly acquire the Wilson Vale business in the UK,” said Helen Milligan-Smith, Managing Director of Aramark UK. “This authentic, well run, high-quality business fits perfectly with the culture, values, and growth ambition for Aramark here.”

“This is an extremely rare opportunity to become part of a larger family where the values and principles of our business can be fully retained,” said Andrew Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Wilson Vale. “Without doubt, one of the most pleasing things over the last two decades has been the way in which our people have developed, and in turn, how they have evolved the services we provide to our clients. These have always been the most important things to us, and they will continue to be as we embark on the next generation of growth with the benefit and support of Aramark’s ownership.”

