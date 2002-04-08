MEDIA ALERT: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and Rekor Systems to Host Traffic Management Tech Showcase at CES 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MEDIA ALERT: Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and Rekor Systems to Host Traffic Management Tech Showcase at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. ( REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) are hosting the RTC and Rekor Tech Showcase at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Rekor's technology allows law enforcement, traffic management centers, and other authorities to receive up-to-date, actionable information about the roadway system. The solutions allow customers to take proactive measures to reduce incidents and protect public safety. At this invite-only event, guests will see hands-on demonstrations of the technology and its applications inside the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center (TMC).

What:The RTC & Rekor Tech Showcase is an exclusive opportunity to explore the future of traffic management and incident response with Rekor Systems and the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center (RTC), along with the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command (NHP). Rekor will host technology demonstrations with its partners at the RTC and NHP. Refreshments and light fare will be provided.

Activities at the event include:
  • A tour of the Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation (FAST) operations center and discussion with TMC staff
  • Meet and greet with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and a look at technology in their vehicle.
  • Live showcases of Rekor’s intelligent infrastructure solutions including its AI-based vehicle recognition system, forward-looking traffic incident management protocols, and other software tools.
When:9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Where:Las Vegas - central to CES venues. Confirmed registrants will receive event location information with ticket.

Who:Interested attendees from law enforcement, traffic management, government, and the automotive sector can request an invitation at: https://info.rekor.ai/rekor-ces-2022.

Media registration is at: https://info.rekor.ai/rtc-and-rekor-tech-showcase-2022.

Executives from Rekor, RTC and NHP will be available to speak with attendees and media.

How:Registration is required. The event will follow current guidelines on masking and social distancing from the State of Nevada.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. ( REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

ti?nf=ODQxMzgzMyM0NjE5MzcwIzIxODc0MzA=
Rekor-Systems.png
CONTACTS:
Media
Robin Bectel
REQ for Rekor Systems
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Bulent Ozcan
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment