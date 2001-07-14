Everest Extends Employment Agreement with President and CEO Juan C. Andrade

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RE), a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) today announced the extension of President and CEO Juan C. Andrade’s employment agreement through the end of 2023 with automatic annual extensions following this term.

“In the past 24 months as Everest’s CEO, Juan has made exceptional progress positioning the company for long-term profitable growth,” said Joseph V. Taranto, Everest Chairman. “On behalf of the entire Board, we have the utmost confidence in Juan’s ability to lead Everest through its next phase of evolution and success.”

"I am honored to continue leading Everest into the future alongside a world-class management team and with the ongoing support of our Board of Directors,” said Juan C. Andrade, President & CEO. “Together with our outstanding team around the world, we are profitably growing our Company. I am excited to advance Everest’s strategic growth agenda to deliver even greater value for our shareholders and clients, while fostering a vibrant and inclusive culture for our employees.”

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock ( NYSE:RE, Financial) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005239/en/

