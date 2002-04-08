C4 Therapeutics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) ( CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced its inclusion on the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index ( NBI), effective on December 20, 2021.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of a set of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, classified by the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), currently listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Securities in this index must meet eligibility criteria including being listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market or the NASDAQ Global Market. Securities must also meet market capitalization standards and maintain a minimum average daily trading volume (ADTV) of 100,000 shares.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

