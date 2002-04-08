Middlefield Banc Corp. Expands Digital Capabilities

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. ( MBCN) announced the expansion of its digital banking capabilities to support growing customer engagement across digital channels.



“Over the past two years, Middlefield Bank has experienced significant growth for our digital banking services. We continue to focus on creating a frictionless environment for our customers regardless of how they choose to interact with us,” stated Thomas Caldwell, Middlefield President and CEO. “As customer expectations evolve, our team continues to transform our digital capabilities and grow partnerships to serve our retail and business customers. Our commitment to service, quality and our communities are always at the forefront, and we are excited to bring expanded resources to our customers.”

Middlefield’s Online & Mobile Banking systems provide 24/7 account access and financial tools to help customers engage from home, work or anywhere life takes them. Reflecting the Company’s growing omnichannel banking experience there has been a steady increase in customer adoption rates. Over the past two years the average number of online banking customers has risen at an increased pace. The biggest lift came from the number of business banking clients utilizing digital banking, which increased by 76%. In addition, the number of eStatement enrollment has increased by 15%.

“Enhancing our products and services is a core pillar of our long-term growth plan while ensuring we are providing a safe and secure experience,” noted Mr. Caldwell. “Middlefield intends to continue to make prudent investments to enhance our digital capabilities and customer experience as we look to expand in high-growth markets and serve our customers more efficiently.”

Middlefield is implementing new digital tools with the following capabilities:

Digital Account Opening: Middlefield Bank has partnered with Finzly, a leading financial technology company, to digitize the entire account opening process for personal and commercial customers. Using the latest technology for fraud prevention and analytics, customers can open new accounts and begin the onboarding process within minutes at a time and place most convenient for them.

Property and Casualty Insurance: Middlefield has partnered with Insuritas, using their award-winning digital insurance agency platform to offer a full range of personal and commercial insurance products to customers through Middlefield’s branches and call centers. Through this new digital insurance platform, Middlefield customers can choose from insurance offerings from more than 40 carriers to get a broad selection of insurance products that meet their specific needs and budget.

Fraud Prevention: Middlefield has partnered with Alkami to launch a set of enhanced cash management solutions with its commercial customers to help prevent fraud and improve their experience. Through their new platform, Middlefield customers get real-time, customizable alerts on any suspicious ACH transfers or checks, and can approve or decline transactions in real-time before any funds have moved.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.37 billion at September 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

