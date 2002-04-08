Logo
Sterling Bancorp Announces Strategic Investment in Goalsetter

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (: STL) today announced it has made a strategic investment in Goalsetter, an innovative mobile banking company aimed at promoting financial literacy and empowerment amongst K-12 students. According to studies compiled by the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission, only one third of adults can answer at least four of five financial literacy questions on fundamental concepts such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk. Goalsetter proactively addresses these knowledge gaps through educational resources, budgeting tips, and planning tools that promote financial literacy and learning, while augmenting the experience with an FDIC insured deposit product and online and in-store spending through its Cashola™ debit card.

This investment marks an expansion of Sterling’s relationship with Goalsetter. Sterling will be providing services to Goalsetter through its Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) business and earlier this year provided funding and support for Goalsetter’s “Drafted” campaign, which aims to empower communities of color by promoting and supporting financial independence and literacy.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Goalsetter through this investment,” said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Bancorp. “Our partnership with Goalsetter is a paragon of the relationships we are building with innovative financial technology companies as we broaden our digital footprint and product set.”

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

About Goalsetter

As a family saving, financial literacy and smart spending app, Goalsetter makes it easy for the whole family to go cashless and learn how to be money smart. Goalsetter's smart money app for families includes: FDIC-Insured Savings Account; the Cashola Teen and Tween Debit Card, Game-based financial literacy quizzes; "Learn before you Burn" parental controls on the debit card and the "Learn to Earn" financial reward feature. Goalsetter was founded by Tanya Van Court, a former Nickelodeon and ESPN executive. Click here for more about Goalsetter’s app and offerings.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
212.309.7646
ti?nf=ODQxMzc1MiM0NjE4NTM4IzIwODUwNTk=
Sterling-Bancorp.png
