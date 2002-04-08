Logo
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Added to ICE Biotechnology Index

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. ( BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announces that Brooklyn has been added to the ICE Biotechnology Index (:ICEBIO) following the December 20, 2021 reconstitution.

“The continued recognition of Brooklyn among key biotechnology indices is encouraging and we continue to believe that our value proposition and approach to our business are being rewarded with these inclusions. We look forward to beginning the new year strong and are grateful to be included among the key players in the biotech sector,” commented Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D.

The ICE Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of qualifying U.S.-listed biotechnology companies classified within the Biotechnology Sub-Industry Group of the ICE Uniform Sector Classification schema, which is a multi-asset class industry classification taxonomy developed by ICE. The index includes companies that are engaged in the research and development of therapeutic treatments but are not focused on the commercialization and mass production of pharmaceutical drugs. The index also includes companies that are engaged in the production of tools or systems that enable biotechnology processes.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
[email protected]

