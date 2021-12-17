Baidu To Showcase AI Advances At China's First-Ever Metaverse Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Baidu To Showcase AI Advances At China's First-Ever Metaverse Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will host its annual flagship developers' conference Baidu Create, also China's first metaverse conference on Dec. 27 via its metaverse platform XiRang.

1.jpg

Dubbed the "Land of Hope", the platform enables up to 100,000 online attendees to get up close and personal with close to 100 esteemed speakers from around the world at the three-dimensional virtual reality conference. The three-day event features one main forum and 20 sub-forums, and celebrates the creators' spirit with Creator City, showcasing the seamless connection between the virtual and real world. Baidu will release its technological advances and applications in a number of cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, quantum computing, and biocomputing, and invite developers and creators from around the world to participate.

On a Möbius strip-shaped planet, participants will be able to enjoy the full features of XiRang to see, listen and interact with others in their designated avatar after logging in using various devices, including computers, phones and wearables. XiRang will enable participants to immerse themselves in the city of the future with iconic architectural features like China's Shaolin Temple and Sanxingdui Museum, the important archaeological site in Sichuan, in a snap of the fingers.

Some of the executives and distinguished speakers leading the sessions include:

Robin Li, Co-Founder and CEO, Baidu
Dr. Haifeng Wang, Chief Technology Officer, Baidu
Dr. Dou Shen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group, Baidu
Zhenyu Li, Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group, Baidu
Kip Thorne, American theoretical physicist, 2017 Nobel laureate in Physics, scientific consultant & executive producer for Interstellar
Kevin Kelly, Senior Maverick at WIRED, Author of the bestselling book, The Inevitable

The event's live stream will be available on Baidu's official YouTube account from 1400 Beijing Time on Dec. 27 (2200 PST Dec 26). Highlights in English will also be shared on Baidu's official Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU", and on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9888". Currently, one ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Media Contact
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN11508&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-showcase-ai-advances-at-chinas-first-ever-metaverse-conference-301447274.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11508&Transmission_Id=202112170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11508&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment