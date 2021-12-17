BCE reports results of Series AK and AL preferred share conversions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BCE reports results of Series AK and AL preferred share conversions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that 501,717of its 22,735,621 fixed-rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK ("Series AK Preferred Shares") have been tendered for conversion on December 31, 2021, on a one-for-one basis, into floating-rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AL ("Series AL Preferred Shares"). In addition, 956,408of its 2,254,079 Series AL Preferred Shares have been tendered for conversion on December 31, 2021, on a one-for-one basis, into Series AK Preferred Shares. Consequently, on December 31, 2021, BCE will have 23,190,312 Series AK Preferred Shares and 1,799,388Series AL Preferred Shares issued and outstanding. The Series AK Preferred Shares and the Series AL Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BCE.PR.AK and BCE.PR.AL, respectively.

The Series AK Preferred Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on December 31, 2021, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of BCE, a fixed cash dividend based on an annual fixed dividend rate of 3.306%.

The Series AL Preferred Shares will continue to pay, for each quarterly period, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of BCE, a quarterly floating cash dividend based on the T-Bill Rate for such quarterly period plus 1.88%, calculated in accordance with the articles of BCE. The floating dividend rate applicable to the Series AL Preferred Shares for the quarterly period beginning on December 31, 2021 is 0.49537% (annual rate of 2.009% based on a T-Bill Rate of 0.129%).

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media, and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Investor Relations
1-800-339-6353
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=MO11250&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-reports-results-of-series-ak-and-al-preferred-share-conversions-301447209.html

SOURCE BCE Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO11250&Transmission_Id=202112170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO11250&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment