Get Flash(y) for the Holidays: Blued's New Seasonal Feature Bridges Online-Offline Social Gatherings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blued, a world-leading one-stop mobile destination connecting more than 60 million LGBTQ people worldwide, is launching 'Flash', a new event-based feature that enables users to connect in-person by opening their offline and online activities to fellow members of the community. Already released in South Korea and Vietnam, the feature will be available in more markets in the coming festive seasons.

Flash allows Blued users to raise awareness of their own special events and invite other users from their region to participate. Users can share wide-ranging activities, be it a weekend hike, a drink, an after-work gym session or even a job posting for an LGBTQ-friendly business. Users can also post online events, such as their livestreaming session preview or themed group chat invitation in Blued's Voice Chat Room or other platforms.

For users who are simply looking to attend events, they can browse the listings in their region and directly request to join events. Approved users will be added to a group chat by the event host to enable smooth communications before, during and after the event. The temporary feature will be rolled out ahead of holidays and celebratory events to enable users to maximize social interaction during festive seasons.

Users_browse_event_listings_region_request_join_events_Approved_users.jpg

"Blued is on a constant mission to enhance the user experience, and Flash represents a significant step forward in community-building and engagement," said Liam Lu, Head of Blued International. "By bridging the online and offline worlds in a novel way, our users have more ways to connect than ever, enriching their daily lives and fostering social ties. We believe that features such as Flash play a vital role in enhancing well-being within the global LGBTQ community, and is part of our evolution from an app into a truly comprehensive, service-driven platform."

Blued ideated Flash in early 2020 when regions around the world began to enter different stages of the pandemic. While some areas remained in lockdown, others were returning to normality. As such, communities in the latter regions sought to reconnect in-person. Blued responded accordingly by launching Flash first in Japan ahead of PRIDE month this year, before launching it in South Korea and Vietnam on Dec. 16.

To abide by pandemic control and prevention efforts around the world, Flash users must comply with their local regulations regarding group size and other safety factors. Event hosts must also inform participants of COVID-19 safety precautions and measures. Events and users that fail to comply with these rules will not be approved.

Besides Flash, Blued has also launched other features since the COVID-19 outbreak that are aimed at enhancing connection between users. This includes Quick Chat, a live video speed dating feature, and Voice Chat Room, a vocal message feature that enables audio communications between multiple users based on their background and interests.

About BLUED

Blued is a world-leading one-stop mobile destination for the global LGBTQ community. More than a dating app, it integrates location-based networking services with live streaming, customizable social news feeds, video and voice calls, as well as access to professional health-related services in selected markets. Blued, the central hub for world-leading LGBTQ platform BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT), is available in 13 languages and has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 counties. It is now the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Media Contact:
Vincent Tang
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN11495&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-flashy-for-the-holidays-blueds-new-seasonal-feature-bridges-online-offline-social-gatherings-301447296.html

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11495&Transmission_Id=202112170800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11495&DateId=20211217
