Helbiz Awarded Permit Extension in Washington D.C. and Surrounding Virginia Cities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced it has been awarded permit extensions in Washington D.C. and the surrounding Virginia cities of Alexandria, Arlington and Richmond into 2022 and 2023.

This press release features multimedia.



Helbiz Awarded Permit Extension in Washington D.C. and Surrounding Virginia Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been working closely with each local department of transportation to provide safe and equitable micro-mobility offerings, and because of that, we have been rewarded with the opportunity to extend our permit,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Washington DC is currently our biggest operation in the US, and this past November, Helbiz unlocked over 16,000 devices for free to help alleviate the travel disruptions caused by reduced Metro services. We are thrilled to be able to continue serving the city and the surrounding areas throughout 2022.”

Each permit will be extended as follows:

  • Arlington, VA: Extended until December 2022
  • Alexandria, VA: Extended until April 2022
  • Washington, DC: Extended until June 30, 2022
  • Richmond, VA: Extended until January 2023

Throughout the duration of each extended permit, Helbiz will continue to host frequent safety events and helmet giveaways to engage with the local community, ensuring users feel comfortable and confident when riding.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. All pricing options are displayed to customers as soon as the Helbiz App is installed and open. Devices are cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021, the quarterly reports and Prospectus subsequently filed. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005040/en/

